The Center for the Performing Arts will not present artists at Penn State this upcoming fall semester due to state and university limitations on "large group gatherings," social distancing requirements and other challenges faced by touring artists, according to a press release.

The center’s primary venue— Eisenhower Auditorium— will not be available to hold presentations this fall as it is closed for maintenance and renovations through December.

Also, Schwab Auditorium lacks space for events to be "financially feasible" due to "drastically reduced" seating availability that complies with social distancing guidelines.

The schedule for spring 2021 presentations at Eisenhower Auditorium will be released later this year, as physical distancing will be available at the venue. The on-sale dates for spring tickets will be announced with the spring schedule.

Director of the Center for Performing Arts George Trudeau said that programming is being reimagined for the 2020-2021 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, they look forward to reopening Eisenhower Auditorium's doors for performances in January.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Housing again extends contract cancellation request deadline Penn State students now have even more time to request a housing contract cancellation, acco…