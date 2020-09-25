The 2020 Nittany AI Challenge concluded with a virtual ceremony Friday night, awarding a total of $25,000 to the top four teams.

The annual challenge, which began four years ago, is organized by the Nittany AI Alliance.

According to the alliance’s innovation strategist Brad Zdenek, the challenge “offers [Penn State] students the opportunity to innovate, work in teams and build solutions that address pressing global issues using AI and machine learning.”

Zdenek, who moderated the event, said each team must focus its submission around one of the challenge’s four pillars: health, education, sustainability and humanitarianism.

With the help of 70 reviewers, the alliance selected four winning teams out of the nine remaining in the challenge.

Three of these teams — Cyclone, AiGuide and OpenVessel — won $5,000 a piece, with the overall winner, Nyansapo, earning $10,000.

Zdenek said Nyansapo created a mobile app that administers interactive literacy assessments to help children learn language and stay on top of their education. The team consisted of Penn State students Edward Amoah, Rhea Baweja, Kushagra Jaiswal, Mumbe Mwangangi, Ritik Parmar, Tanish Rastogi, Benson Wainaina and Jason Wang.

Zdenek said the challenge began in October 2019 with its first of three phases: the idea phase. The prototype phase began in February and the MVP phase ran from April until earlier in September.

According to Zdenek, the challenge aims to bring about positive impacts in relation to problems seen in the world today.

“It’s not just about doing exercises with students,” Zdenek said during the ceremony. “It’s about applying technology for them to do good in the world.”

The virtual event also featured keynote speaker and Microsoft’s Seeing AI co-founder Saqib Shaikh.

Having lost his sight in his childhood, Shaikh has worked with Microsoft to create technology that assists blind individuals. One example of this is the app “Seeing AI,” which interprets the user’s surroundings via their device’s camera and vocalizes them to the user.

Shaikh encouraged students to utilize their strengths and passions to generate solutions to problems across the globe, and discussed the importance of AI in doing this.

“Technology is all about this ability that each one of us has to make a better future,” Shaikh said. “Looking at the list of projects we have tonight, it’s just incredible what kind of impact they could have across the categories of society.”