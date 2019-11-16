Graffiti of a racial slur was recently found on a wall in Simmons Hall, according to Schreyer spokesman Wade Bennett.

Located in South Halls, Simmons is one of two dorms designated to provide housing for Schreyer students.

In response to the graffiti, Schreyer Honors College dean Peggy Johnson sent a message to the Schreyer community on Thursday reiterating the university's core values and Code of Conduct.

"Penn State and the Schreyer Honors College are committed to creating and maintaining an educational and residential environment that respects the rights of all individuals to participate fully in the community," Johnson's message reads. "That commitment is at the core of who we are, every hour of every day, in the Schreyer Honors College. We respect the dignity of each person, embrace civil discourse, and foster a diverse and inclusive community."

In the message, Johnson also encouraged students to reach out to Schreyer assistant dean for equity and inclusion Lynette Yarger.

It is unclear if the university is investigating the incident.

At Syracuse University, five incidents involving racist graffiti have been reported on campus this month.

The Daily Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.