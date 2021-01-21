UPUA Graphic
Kaleigh Quinnan

During the semester's first Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association general meeting Wednesday night, UPUA election procedures were announced.

UPUA elections will be held on Mar. 31, and the two weeks prior will be reserved for campaigning.

President Zach McKay also spoke about the creation of two new UPUA departments — the Department of Rights and Equity, and the Department of Health and Wellness.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

James Engel is a student government reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore studying digital and print journalism and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies with a minor in French.