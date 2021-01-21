During the semester's first Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association general meeting Wednesday night, UPUA election procedures were announced.

UPUA elections will be held on Mar. 31, and the two weeks prior will be reserved for campaigning.

President Zach McKay also spoke about the creation of two new UPUA departments — the Department of Rights and Equity, and the Department of Health and Wellness.

