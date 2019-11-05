The harmony created from the cellists fills the air as the bright lights in Eber Hall shine on the moving strings.

After practice on Oct. 21, the Cello Club and Choir celebrated its selection to perform at Penn State School of Music’s annual showcase, Mosaic. The upcoming showcase is on Dec. 8, which showcases small and large ensembles and the school’s most outstanding soloists.

The Cello Club meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday for practice and socializing. The club consists of Penn State students, State College community members and one high school student.

Brittany Withers said her favorite part of the club is “being able to show people the special things you can do on your instrument, the pieces you can play or techniques.”

Entranced by the music on the sheet, the cellist sway and vigorously move their bows to hit every note perfectly.

“When I started playing cello it gave me an outlet,” Withers (sophomore-music education) said. “I discovered later on I wanted to continue doing it and teach people this outlet.”

As a cello professor and the founder of the Cello Club, Kim Cook began the club — which is a subset of the Cello Choir — a year or two before the 2017 Cello Festival.

However, the Cello Choir was founded by Cook when she arrived at Penn State in 1991.

“I love the sound of 30 cellos playing, that’s what inspired me,” Cook said.

Cook attended Yale University as a graduate student and played for its choir. She has performed to critical acclaim as a soloist in 30 countries.

Cook was also principal cellist of the São Paulo Symphony and has taught at New Mexico State prior to bringing her cellist ensemble experience to Penn State.

Those involved in the Cello Choir are involved the club simultaneously. Within the club and choir, there are 14 students that are music majors and involved in their cello studio class.

“Our studio is cohesive in that everybody who is in studio and in Cello Choir is part of Cello Club,” president of the Cello Club Evan Johnston said.

Johnston (junior -music performance) is a music performance major and takes the cello studio class.

The class is a very competitive atmosphere, while Cello Club allows for a more relaxed and social bonding atmosphere to practice in. The studio meets on a different day and only includes music majors.

Withers said taking lessons with a professor who “really cares about her students and wants them to succeed” is very helpful.

“As long as I keep working hard, I know I can keep up with the club and studio,” Withers said.

The club does not require students to be extremely experienced, and no auditions take place.

Cook encourages everyone to join. The only requirement to join is to have some cello experience and to have played in an ensemble. The club consists of freshmen to graduate students.

Johnston joined the club during his freshman year and was almost immediately nominated for president by the previous president.

“We’re just a bunch of goofballs,” he said.

Upcoming, there is concert solely for the Cello Club to perform on Nov 1.

Johnston and Withers said they agree that Cello Club has helped them master balance and time management to succeed.

“I wouldn’t be as passionate for music if I wasn’t passionate about the cello,” Johnston said. “I think the cello drives music.”

RELATED

+3 How the Cigar Club at Penn State strives to celebrate ‘cigar culture’ To president Anthony DelPalazzo , the Cigar Club is more than a few people sitting around sm…