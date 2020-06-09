State College’s first LBGTQ pride parade and festival, originally scheduled for June 13, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the University Park Undergraduate Association is working to celebrate the LGBTQ community for Pride Month anyway.

Two years ago, various new community seats were implemented into UPUA, one of them being a representative of Penn State Student Lion Pride Roundtable for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity.

Community seats act as liaisons between UPUA and the various organizations to which they belong.

Ryan Loscalzo is the current Lion Pride representative. In this role, he advocates for trans and queer people’s interests within UPUA.

Loscalzo (junior-data sciences) decided to run for the Lion Pride seat because two years ago, he ran for a college representative seat as a member of the LGBTQ community and lost. Loscalzo said he knew of one other “out” person running at the time who also lost.

State College's first ever Pride Parade canceled amid coronavirus pandemic The first planned State College Pride Parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t know if there was any [LGBTQ] representation in UPUA,” Loscalzo said. “A lot of the queer and trans people don’t know who to go to on campus.”

As the Lion Pride representative in UPUA, one of the initiatives Loscalzo plans to implement this fall is a transgender support fund on campus.

“[People who identify as trans] have many legal burdens [to overcome] in order to be recognized as the gender that they are,” Loscalzo said. “I want to help figure out a way to make that easier for them.”

Najee Rodriguez is the chair of UPUA’s justice and equity committee, a new core committee for the 15th Assembly.

“We try to act as a conduit to ensure representation and advocacy for these underrepresented groups on campus,” Rodriguez (sophomore-international politics) said. “A lot of these communities have felt unheard and are not given the time of day.”

Following the cancellation of the pride parade, UPUA began working on a resolution for the student government to support Pride Month, according to Rodriguez.

“Hopefully moving forward, we’re able to embolden and emphasize [UPUA’s] commitment to ensuring that these voices are heard,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the organization's objective is to “help achieve the goals and dreams” of the LGBTQ community.

“[Loscalzo] will go a long way in terms of ensuring specific advocacy in the realm of LGBTQ rights,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of students have just felt like there hasn’t been adequate representation for queer and trans students on campus.”

Trent Abbate, UPUA’s executive director of communications, spoke about the importance of adding community seats.

“One thing we’re trying to push for in the UPUA with the adoption of these community seats is to serve the underrepresented communities,” Abbate (senior-political science) said. “Another underlying truth to these seats and why they exist is to normalize and grow the culture in the UPUA.”

Abbate believes UPUA is taking the “culture of acceptance” a step further by providing leadership positions for the LBGTQ community within the organization.

“I can say personally as a bisexual male, I really love the fact that we are opening up positions of leadership and positions within our culture to members that want to advocate for people within their constituency,” Abbate said. “We’re opening up our organization to individuals who say they want to be there to advocate for these causes.”

Abbate was saddened by the cancellation of State College’s first LGBTQ pride parade, but he feels the cancellation was a symbol of the challenges the Penn State community is currently facing.

Even though the parade was cancelled, Abbate looks forward to future UPUA initiatives.

“The UPUA is in a position this year to do a lot more work that is going to benefit communities like the LGBTQ community,” Abbate said. “I think that we have a lot of work to do but it’s definitely attainable.”

Rodriguez echoed Abbate’s sentiment.

“Even if it’s as simple as writing a resolution in support of Pride Month, that is a huge step for UPUA in itself,” Rodriguez said. “We’re doing our best to catch up with the years that we’ve probably let go.”