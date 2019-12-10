Every year, students wishing to enroll in the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State must endure a rigorous application process, completing three essays, five short answer questions, submitting two letters of recommendation, and meeting an alumnus for an optional interview — all in addition to the regular Penn State admission requirements.

Schreyer estimates its acceptance rate to be between 19 and 25 percent. As a result, hundreds of students receive letters of rejection every year.

Luckily for those students, this doesn’t mean they can’t be in Schreyer or take honors courses. Multiple options exist for students who want a more challenging academic experience.

One option for students who want to be in Schreyer is to enroll in the “Gateway” application process, which has a higher cumulative GPA requirement of 3.7 compared to first semester Schreyer students’ 3.4 requirement.

This process allows students in any college or major to apply. With this option, students can apply after just one semester at Penn State.

With this pathway, however, there is an application process that differs by major. It typically requires two essays and the recommendation of a Penn State faculty member. Students must also attend a Schreyer Honors College orientation designed specifically for Gateway admittees.

Another option is to take on the “Paterno Fellows challenge,” as it is often referred to, or to enroll in the Paterno Fellows Program. This allows students to take honors classes, receive internship opportunities, and eventually become a Schreyer student, all at their own discretion.

Luisina Kemanian-Leites chose to be in the Paterno Fellows Program because she said it will provide her with resources related to her major and minors, as well as research-related opportunities. Graduating as a Schreyer scholar would also be an upside.

“[Schreyer] is a very reputable institution, which is great for entering the workforce or applying to grad schools,” Kemanian-Leites (freshman-international politics) said.

Emma Lutz applied to Schreyer before her freshman year because she heard it was a good program with strong academic and financial options, including scholarships. She was accepted, and became a member of Paterno Fellows automatically.

“The biggest benefit of [Paterno Fellows] is the resources and the fact that you will graduate with an honors degree,” Lutz (sophomore-global and international studies, and communications arts and sciences) said.

A major in the College of the Liberal Arts is required for entry into this program, as well as a major-specific grade point average (GPA). The more people in a major at Penn State, the higher the GPA requirement is. For most majors, this is a 3.5, but for psychology, for example, the requirement is 3.8, since there are more people majoring in psychology than something like medieval studies or rhetoric.

“I think the difference in GPA requirements make sense, but that they should be assigned based on difficulty rather than people in the program,” Lutz said.

Kemanian-Leites also said the GPA was one of the more difficult aspects of being in Paterno Fellows.

“The hardest part of being in Paterno Fellows is maintaining a high GPA while taking rigorous honors courses and balancing extracurriculars,” Kemanian-Leites said. “I understand the logic behind the GPA requirement, but it is frustrating being in one of the majors that are more competitive.”

Najee Rodriguez is from Florida, and was unaware of the Schreyer program before his freshman year, so he didn’t apply. However, he still wanted to challenge himself academically.

Rodriguez (freshman-international politics and geography), who is in the Paterno Fellows program, said the most difficult requirement is the GPA minimum, along with the pressure that comes with being an “aspirant,” or someone who aspires to be a Paterno Fellow.

“You really begin to question your academic abilities when you opt out of certain classes your first two years due to uncertainty on whether or not you’ll be able to make the grades necessary to maintain the GPA needed for [Paterno Fellows],” Rodriguez said.

Fellows also don’t receive the yearly $5000 scholarship that students in Schreyer receive.

“As a liberal arts major, there’s a certain stigma that exists that we’re not going to be able to find good paying jobs with our degrees, increasing [liberal arts students’] desire to differentiate ourselves,” Rodriguez said. “I feel this can be done by obtaining Paterno Fellow status.”