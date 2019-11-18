Students who walk home alone at night or experience feelings of being unsafe have the opportunity to learn how to defend themselves thanks to one club on campus.

The Taekwondo Club at Penn State provides students with the opportunity to learn self-defense through multiple taekwondo classes a semester.

Taekwondo — a Korean martial art that can be used for self-defense — was brought to the United States during the 1950s, and is continuing to grow in popularity.

The self-defense seminar provided by the club was taught by Liam Gallagher, the head coach and vice president of club taekwondo.

Gallagher taught students some basic skills such as punches and quick moves they could use in a dangerous situation without completely hurting the other person.

The class is for students who do not know taekwondo and is geared primarily toward women so they can learn skills for a real-life situation.

There are a lot of women’s clubs and organizations, like Penn State Women in Engineering, that come in for the classes as well.

Amelia Reese is one of the members of club taekwondo and has been doing taekwondo her whole life.

Reese (freshman-life science and psychology) said the classes are helpful for women who feel unsafe walking home or are worried they may face harassment at parties.

“A lot of the times people look at going to a party as an ‘every Friday night’ kind of thing, but it can be dangerous — and going alone is a really big risk,” said Erika Wolf (senior-security and risk analysis), who is the president of the club.

The club sport practices four times a week and competes in tournaments at other colleges like Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Cornell University. They have a tournament coming in late February at Princeton University.

Students not in the club who just want to learn self-defense skills are welcome to attend any of the classes.

“The greatest defense against any type of attack is trying to avoid the situation that you may be in to cause an attack,” Gallagher (junior-education) said. “Beyond that, doing little seminars can help educate you on the very simple parts of how to defend yourself and that will be the possible difference between a horrible situation and you getting out of that situation.”