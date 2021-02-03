The 2021 Homecoming executive committee announced Wednesday Penn State Homecoming week will be held Oct. 10-16.

In a press release, the committee said it’s considering both virtual and in-person activities based on university regulations by the time of the event.

The Homecoming football game will take place Oct. 16 against the University of Illinois, according to the press release. The annual Homecoming parade will be held Oct. 15.

The Homecoming executive committee said information about upcoming events is forthcoming.

The 2020 Homecoming parade was held virtually.