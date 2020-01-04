The HUB Parking Deck is temporarily closed due to a vehicle fire that occurred on Friday.

Alpha Fire Company was dispatched at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday to the second floor of the parking deck, according to a Facebook post from the fire company.

Alpha found the vehicle completely ablaze, and the fire reportedly involved the vehicle’s fuel tank. Fire crews utilized the deck’s standpipe system and a ladder to extinguish the blaze.

The closing of the deck was announced via a Penn State press release, which said that all vehicle and pedestrian entryways to the parking deck have been closed while structural inspections are ongoing.

Penn State faculty and staff who normally park at the HUB Parking Deck can use their Yellow C permits to park at the Eisenhower Deck and all sections of Lot 81 in the South and Pollock housing areas.

Hourly parking will continue to remain available at the East Deck, Nittany Deck, and commuter lots near Beaver Stadium and the Bryce Jordan Center, including Jordan East, Stadium West and Porter North.