On the first day of classes during the spring 2020 semester, the HUB-Robeson Center held the Involvement Fair to encourage students to participate in the plethora of clubs and activities that Penn State has to offer.

Alumni Hall was packed with clubs displaying their activities on poster boards and students searching for the right group to join.

The Nittany Grotto Caving Club had a display at the fair to persuade more members to participate in caving.

“We promote interesting caves, the study of caves and the conservation of caves," club member Derek Von Nieda (senior-industrial engineering) said. “We want to get more people exposed to caves essentially. So we’re [at the Involvement Fair] in order to allow people to do that.”

Another group at the fair was the Penn State Digi Digits club. Jared Franz said the club, which designs and 3D prints prosthetic-like training devices for children with upper arm disabilities, hopes to gain more members.

“We want to grow as a club," Franz (senior- mechanical engineering) said. "We are engineering club, so it’s kind of hard to get members involved because a lot of the time they think of it as an extra project, outside of school.”

Dawn Savage, a program coordinator for student organizations in the Office of Student Activities, said the spring Involvement Fair seeks to help new and returning students expand their Penn State communities.

"This is a really good opportunity, this really allows both new and returning students to see what student organizations Penn State has and what they are interested in joining," Savage said.

She added there are about 180 organizations participating in the fair this semester.

The fair will continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Alumni Hall.