You better 'believe' it, Penn State Beliebers — Justin Bieber will make his way to the Bryce Jordan Center for his 2020 tour.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will stop in University Park on Aug. 6, 2020. Bieber announced a new album and tour via his Twitter account on Tuesday.

The Bryce Jordan Center tweeted that more details will be released in the new year.

The show will mark Bieber's first visit to State College.