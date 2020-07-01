Penn State’s Office of Global Programs said international students could be affected by President Donald Trump's executive order that suspends select visas until the end of the year, according to a Penn State News release.

The executive order — signed by Trump on June 22 — temporarily suspends all H-1B, H-2B, H-4, J-1 and L-1 visas, among others.

Visa holders who are already in the United States and applicants who have already received a visa, but are outside of the country are exempt from this order.

According to release, the university remains in collaboration with the Association of American Universities and the Association of Public & Land-grant Universities.

Vice provost for Global Programs Roger Brindley said the university is looking to continue bringing international faculty and students to Penn State despite the impacts the executive order may have.

The university has over 1,500 international students each year, as well as approximately 300 faculty and researchers employed with H-1B status, according to the release.

The release added that there may be some H-1B visa holders who are eligible to apply for work authorization based on H-4 visas.

