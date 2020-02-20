The University Park Undergraduate Association voted on multiple resolutions Wednesday night, including legislation to fund Penn State’s upcoming World Cultural Week, and Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week.

The first World Cultural Week will take place from Feb. 24 to 28 and feature a showcase, food sampler and movie night to show the Academy Award-winning film Parasite.

The UPUA-hosted Feb. 28 sampler in the Noontime Lounge in the HUB-Robeson Center will include global cuisines from cultures around the world, provided by local vendors such as India Pavilion and Yallah Taco.

Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week will take place in April and feature two keynote speakers — Mónica Ramírez and Reema Zaman. UPUA, the Gender Equity Center and the Center for Character, Conscious and Public Purpose will fund the week.

UPUA also revisited and passed its Elections Code, with an amendment by at-large representative Danny Muldowney to allow registered student organizations (RSOs) to endorse candidates running for positions.

There was a tie on the amendment, so Vice President Jake Griggs voted to break the tie and add the changes.

UPUA then voted on the Elections Code as a whole by roll call, and it passed 27-7. It will now be reviewed and either approved or denied by the judicial board members.

A resolution was passed unanimously to continue the “Know Your Rights” Academic Student Rights Campaign’s social media-driven platform. Four days of tabling will occur from March 2 to 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Resolutions were also passed to fund transportation for “Advocate Penn State Capital Day,” support the #NotAgainSU movement in Syracuse and support Climate Crossover Week — an initiative led by Awaken State.

Freshman Daniel Risser was confirmed as an at-large representative, and the assembly heard presentations by speakers Eugene McFreely and Mayor Ron Filippelli.

McFreely, the senior director of Veterans Affairs and Services, spoke about the new Student Veteran Center at Penn State, which offers career services, a study lounge, and other resources to the student veteran population of around 450 students.

Filippelli spoke about the significance of the 2020 United States Census, and said it was important for students to fill out the census because they make up two-thirds of the State College Borough population.

The meeting adjourned at 11:44 p.m.

