As the semester nears its end, students are scrambling to complete their final projects and study for exams. For music majors, however, that scramble is elevated tenfold.

Because the schedules of students majoring in music look very different than the schedules of students with other majors, they experience the stress surrounding the end of the semester very differently.

Music majors’ graduation requirements dictate that they take many one-credit, performance-based classes.

But, according to Brenna Arnoldi, those one-credit classes are a bit more work than they might seem.

Music majors are required to participate in a certain number of ensembles, and Arnoldi (junior-music education) estimates that most students exceed the requirements.

Arnoldi, who plays the French horn in three ensembles and plays the mellophone in the Blue Band, said all of those ensembles can add up.

“So it’s, if I have symphonic band, well that’s four hours a week of rehearsal,” Arnoldi said, “then orchestra [where] I usually only have to go for 20 minutes of the rehearsal, but some people are there for an additional four hours a week. Marching band is two hours on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and then games on Saturday.”

Those ensembles, along with other one-credit courses like private lessons and music theory classes, are how Arnoldi ended up taking 13 classes last spring, which was 23 credits.

That sort of schedule is not particularly unusual for a music major, according to Kaley Yeager, who is currently taking 20 credits. And Yeager (freshman-vocal performance) said 20 credits can be a lot more work than it seems.

“Music theory, for me, is a one-credit class,” Yeager said. “Pretty much every single [music theory] class that I have, we end up with homework each night…even though I would say music theory is probably more work than my [four-credit] language class, it’s a one-credit class.”

And music theory, like most of the classes required for music majors, has a final.

According to Melina Matsoukas, music majors don’t encounter many exams outside of general education classes. Most classes required for music majors have finals that are either projects or performances.

Matsoukas (senior-music) said the stress that music majors experience from their performance-based finals can be very different from the stress that other students feel about exams.

For music majors, “practicing is studying,” Matsoukas said, and “you have to be practicing [the piece you perform] all semester.” Assuming music majors have all of their pieces memorized, they don’t experience the frantic, last minute preparation that some other students do.

But even though they don’t have to cram for finals, music majors still get busy at the end of the semester.

This time of year is known to music majors as “concert season.”

At the end of the semester, all of the ensembles in which music majors are required to participate in perform their concerts. Upperclassmen also give recitals, and some of which their fellow students are required to attend.

Arnoldi described this as “a flurry of all these different concerts.”

“It gets to be the point” Arnoldi said, “where one of our professors [joked] ‘there’s so much stuff going on this weekend; just… sit down in the recital hall and someone will come onstage.’”

And all of these performances are graded.

“It can be a little stressful thinking like an entire semester’s work [culminates in] just one performance. And, you know, maybe you’re sick that day, or it doesn’t quite go the way you want it to,” Matsoukas said.

While the end of the semester is jam-packed for them, music majors seem to find a way through it.

“As a music major,” Yeager said, “if you don’t go [into college] knowing that you’re going to be busy, you figure it out pretty quick.”

Arnoldi, who had four concerts for ensembles in a two week span this semester, said her biggest concern was that they prevented her from practicing for performance finals.

Many music majors find ways to compensate for their busy schedules ؅—sss Arnoldi takes general education classes over the summer so that she doesn’t have to deal with them in the fall, and Yeager said professors helped her practice in a more time-efficient way.

“I would never ever say that our major is harder than other people’s,” Arnoldi said. “It’s just different.”

And, for at least some, it’s worth it.

“I love being a music major,” Yeager said. “I love it. It’s very busy, but I still love it.”