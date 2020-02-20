The ninth annual Outstanding Undergraduate Thesis Awards is open for submissions from Penn State students who wrote an honors thesis and graduated in summer or fall 2019 or will graduate in spring 2020, according to a press release.

The competition will be judged by a faculty panel. Students with the top research projects will have to deliver a public presentation about their thesis.

The Outstanding Undergraduate Thesis Awards are presented by University Libraries and Schreyers Honors College.

Applicants must submit a resume, faculty recommendation and their completed thesis. First place will earn $1,250, 2nd place will earn $750 and 3rd place will earn $500, according to the release.

The deadline for submission is 11:59 pm. on April 7. The top three finalists will be notified by April 24 and will present their thesis at Foster Auditorium on May 7.