Pamela Monk, an assistant teaching professor of journalism, hadn’t thought of “The Decameron” in several years. The first time she picked up the nearly 700-year-old book years ago, she stopped reading halfway. The material was too dense, Monk said. But there was something about the dystopian book that made her want to keep trying.

Today, Monk has picked it up again. This time, with the goal of seeing it through.

“It has echoes of what’s going on right now,” Monk said, referring to the gruesome and filthy descriptions of the Black Death that wiped out a large population of medieval Europe.

In the midst of the Black Plague, Giovanni Boccaccio’s “The Decameron” tells the story of 10 people who escape Florence, Italy and tell each other stories that portray different walks of life. It examines how humans react to the ruination around them.

“It was devastating. Half the population of Europe died and yet here we are. We lived, you know, we got through it,” Monk said. “Somehow looking at what people have done in the past makes you think we could get through this or you can learn from what people did.”

There seems to be an eerie feeling attached to the current global situation. The coronavirus pandemic has spread around the world, killing thousands and endangering millions.

Countries have been forced into lockdown, people are recommended to maintain a distance of six feet when in public, stock markets are falling and nearly every institution and organization has had to minimize operations.

Many compare it to fictional situations in dystopian or apocalyptic stories.

Claire Colebrook, an English professor specializing in contemporary literature and cultural studies, said that literature about viral pandemics tends to focus on how humanity might operate in a crumbling or destroyed society.

“They do focus on tearing away the comfort of the world to explore what it might mean to be moral or ethical in a time of crisis,” Colebrook said.

Dystopian stories, whether they are written as dense novels or created for the screen, are speculative works that attempt to define the boundaries of human morality and empathy in futuristic sociopolitical settings. From Mary Shelley’s “The Last Man” to Suzzane Collins’ “The Hunger Games,” dystopian stories have been popular for centuries.

“It completely erases things as they are and asks us to think about something else,” Colebrook said. “It’s an open question whether what we’re going through now will erase things as they are.”

Colebrook uses air travel as an example to demonstrate how dystopian literature may be echoing through today.

In order to contain the virus and protect the uninfected, several countries, including the United States, have placed restrictions on domestic and international air travel. Nearly 2.7 million people traveled by air on a daily basis, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Now, a majority of that has stopped.

The dystopian aftermath, Colebrook says, usually goes one of two ways in dystopian literature.

One route is governmental control, for example “bailing out the airlines, bailing out the banks” and attempting to return to the status quo as quickly as possible. The goal would be to go back to the way things were.

But, this is not always the route dystopian novels decide to take. Some instead permanently alter the state of the world.

“There’s another possibility, which I think is unlikely, but it’s a sort of utopian side of dystopia,” Colebrook said. “We all stop flying because we realize that the risks and the destruction of our current state is probably evidence, if ever there was one, of not only globalism, but the brutality of globalism.”

The second possibility makes characters face an important question: Is the world they were living in, previously, the world they want to save?

“The Hunger Games,” a popular franchise from the early 2010s, is a good example of this. In the aftermath of ecological disasters and a calamitous war, a new totalitarian society was built in an effort to protect its citizens. Through the events of the book, characters come to the realization that the world they were living in was poverty-stricken and the event of the Hunger Games was a barbaric punishment for the crimes of their predecessors.

Dystopian novels are often about not restoring the status quo.

Christofer Skurka, an assistant professor of media studies, said when people are facing a threat like the current pandemic, they want to feel like they can take protective action.

“People are scared and they’re anxious,” Skurka said. “And one thing we know from research and health communication is that if you want people to act appropriately, from their threat, they also have to feel like they can do something about it.”

Perhaps similar to the way current communication and media have promoted handwashing and social distancing as a way for people to do their own part, dystopian literature offers people a blueprint of what could happen and what should happen in the aftermath.

There has been a rise in the popularity of dystopian literature and films once again. From The Guardian to PBS NewsHour, everyone seems to be curating their own reading lists of dystopian stories to read “in the time of the coronavirus” or “while in quarantine.”

Kevin Hagopian, a media studies professor, said that people are attracted to these stories because they are always about the present whether they are set in a distant time period or in a galaxy far, far away.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought forward the problems of globalization and cosmopolitanism. Stories like Kazuo Ishiguro’s “Never Let Me Go” and Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road” or shows like “The Walking Dead” and “Black Mirror” depict a future society where capitalism, globalization and nature seem to have joined forces to wipe out humanity as we know it.

“I think that the popularity of [these films] has a lot to do with anxieties about borders and the spaces where different societies and different cultures touch and intersect one another as a result of the modern conditions we’ve built for ourselves, where perhaps we wouldn’t have touched or wouldn’t have intersected before,” Hagopian said.

Those films, he added, paint these intersections in exaggerated tones but that might be an allegory for the collective fears that humans share. Mentally laying out the films and comparing them to the current situation at hand can help us understand what outcome we want to achieve.

“The movies help me ask that question about the society I’m living in now,” Hagopian said. “Are the things which we value having accomplished as a group, might some of those accomplishments be laced with the seeds of the destruction of the entire society?”