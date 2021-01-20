During Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association’s general assembly meeting Wednesday night, spring Campus Recreation opportunities for students were discussed, as well as the possibility of limited in-person events and the announcement of an esports lounge.

The meeting began with a special presentation from Laura Hill, a representative from University Park Campus Recreation.

Hill offered thanks to the assembly for its push to reopen recreation facilities during the fall 2020 semester. After discussing some of the successes of the previous semester, Hill spoke about what recreation opportunities students will have to look forward to in the spring.

Hill said she hopes club sports teams may be able to hold limited in-person events in the spring, but the types of events that may be possible haven't been determined.

Hill added that students will still be required to reserve times at recreation facilities, but the facilities will be able to accommodate 56 extra students per hour compared to the fall.

Additionally, Hill announced an esports lounge in the White Building would open no later than the fall 2021 semester as well as additional construction at the Stone Valley Recreation Area.

Campus Recreation facilities are currently closed. They will reopen for use on Feb. 8, prior to Penn State’s return to in-person learning on Feb. 15.

