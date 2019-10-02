When Katie Solomon began her journey at Penn State, she thought her upcoming years would be filled with criminology textbooks, late-night studying and an eventual career in the courtroom.

What she didn’t realize was that she would also fall in love with the diverse and spirited community that she would later represent in one of her most impactful roles yet — as a member of the Homecoming Student Court.

Homecoming, according to Solomon (senior – criminology and sociology), is one of the most important events of the year because of the way it brings the Penn State population together — students, faculty and alumni alike.

“Homecoming silently creates a big community that is not explicitly acknowledged, but it’s a way of saying we are one entity no matter our background or differences,” Solomon said.

Solomon, the current director of development for THON, highlighted the profound impact that THON has had on her journey at Penn State.

Solomon said the organization has taught her to embody the same themes of Penn State that she plans to depict in her Homecoming Court experience: diversity, embracing cultural and personal differences and emphasizing the importance of community.

Along with her experience at Penn State’s famed 2016 Big Ten Football Championship Game in 2016, one of her most memorable moments at Penn State was revealing the THON 2019 total.

Both experiences, according to Solomon, emphasized the significant connections that the Penn State community makes within the confines of campus, as well as the community outside of the gates.

“I loved all of it. The moments leading up to it — the Final Four stories, the recap video, the culmination of an entire year’s work,” Solomon said. “[THON] is such an integral part of my life. The experience has taught me more lessons than I could have ever found in a textbook.”

Solomon’s passion for philanthropy has also culminated her love for Penn State and inspired her mission of community embodiment on this year’s Homecoming Court. According to Solomon, her experience on the Class of 2020 Gift Committee gave her insight into the power of private philanthropy in the Penn State community, and how it relates to every person’s personal journey at Penn State.

“It was crazy seeing what private philanthropy can do,” she said. “It really shows you that there’s always more than what meets the eye.”

Solomon dedicates a greater part of her personal growth at Penn State to the influence of her THON predecessor, Lauren Nelson. Solomon credits her motivation and empowerment to the coaching that Lauren provided her with during Solomon’s beginning years at Penn State.

“She’s taught me to appreciate the beauty in life,” Solomon said. “Seeing her be so thoughtful and careful makes me want to be a better person for others. I wouldn’t be in this spot without her.”

As a young girl growing up near Philadelphia, Solomon aspired to pursue a career in the field of law. Following in the footsteps of her sister, Carrie, she attended Penn State with this same goal in mind.

As another one of Solomon’s role models, Carrie also spoke on Solomon’s natural-born leadership qualities and innate drive to make the world a better, more accepting place.

“Her goodness has a way of rubbing off on people and inspiring them to be better, including me,” Carrie said. “I am so very lucky to have had several strong female role models in my life and even though she is my little sister, I count her among them.”

Now a 21-year-old senior at Penn State with the same attitude, Solomon aspires to follow the plethora of opportunities she has found within the last four years. According to Solomon, her placement on Homecoming Court has emphasized the adventurous state of mind she has gained through the experiences and life lessons that were taught to her by the Penn State community.

This week, Solomon will continue to advocate for diversity and acceptance in the community through her attendance at all Homecoming events.