On the Fourth of July, Kanye West announced via Twitter that he would be running for president of the United States in the 2020 presidential election.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West’s tweet said. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

West, who is known for his rap music, songwriting, record producing, composition, entrepreneurship and fashion design, has teased the idea of running for president a few times before.

He claims to be running as a third party candidate under the “Birthday Party,” with Michelle Tidball — a preacher in Cody, Wyoming, where West owns a ranch. His campaign advisors include his wife — Kim Kardashian-West — and Elon Musk.

The internet lit up trying to figure out whether his plans to run for office this November are serious. Many believe West is only doing this as a way to support President Donald Trump’s campaign, including Lily Ramoth.

“I believe Kanye is running in order to take votes away from Biden,” Ramoth (sophomore-biology) said, “since he has previously voiced his support for Trump.”

Deep Desai also said West’s intentions to run for president could benefit Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

“I could see Kanye pulling enough votes from Biden to have Trump win Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina,” Desai (junior-economics) said. “If Trump wins these four states, there’s a 90% chance he gets re-elected.”

Cory Steinle taught a Kanye West-centered Students Teaching Students course during the spring 2020 semester called "Culture, Critique and Kanye."

“I like Kanye, I respect him a lot,” Steinle, who graduated in the spring with degrees in labor and human relations and communication arts and sciences, said via email. “But I don’t think it’s a good precedent to set for celebrities and other thought leaders to become political leaders.”

Steinle said this is because the American presidency is “arguably the most powerful position in the world.”

“I think that while Kanye has perfectly legitimate and appropriate ways to lead in our society, he is obviously underqualified for the presidency,” Steinle said.

Steinle encourages people to vote for a “viable” candidate who represents their political beliefs.

“I just do not genuinely believe that [viable] candidate to be Kanye West,” Steinle said.

The executive board of Penn State’s College Republicans said that while West may be taking himself seriously in the election, they believe that does not mean anyone else is or should.

“Thoughts about West attempting to obtain the majority of the Black vote have been thrown around, but we do not see this as a possibility,” the organization said via email. “There were Black Democratic candidates in the primary election, and none of them received the majority of the Black vote, so we do not see his attempt at the presidency to be racially motivated.”

The College Republicans said in their opinion, West’s intentions are to promote his music and gain publicity of any kind.

“Kanye West is not in any way qualified to hold the office of President of the United States of America,” they said. “While he may be a talented musician, he does not have any experience that would enable him to have a successful political career.”

The organization voiced a similar opinion to other students, saying that West’s presidential bid could benefit Trump’s efforts more than his own.

“It is also possible that he still supports President Trump,” they said. “And that his recent announcement about the lack of support for President Trump is part of an act to make his campaign seem more legitimate than it is.”

Penn State College Democrats President Jacob Klipstein said it is hard to take West seriously because he hasn’t filed any official paperwork to run for the position, and because his interview with Forbes Magazine in which he went into more detail about his 2020 election plans was “slightly incoherent.”

“However, [West] made his views on issues like abortion and Trump very loud and very clear, and I hope people are not fooled by any attempts at his running,” Klipstein (junior-political science, history and Jewish studies) said via email. “While he might think running for president is a vanity exercise or that it’s something people like him and Trump get to do now, there are millions of us struggling horribly right now and it’s clear he doesn’t understand these issues.”

Klipstein believes America needs to elect a president who understands that abortion is “health care and that health care is a human right.” He added that the country needs someone who will “strive to protect" these rights with Supreme Court judge picks.

“So while it feels silly to even entertain the possibility of a West president, he said some statements that were scary for Americans and out of his depth,” Klipstein said. “We can’t afford another reality star president if we want to survive as a nation.”

Editor's note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of The Daily Collegian's Board of Directors.