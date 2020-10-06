It's out with the old and in with the new at the Penn State University Libraries.

According to a Penn State news release, University Libraries will no longer be recalling checked out materials when they are requested by other borrowers and will instead utilize Interlibrary Loan when a new borrower wants something that is already checked out.

University Libraries had considered making this change prior to the pandemic, but Chris Holobar, the manager of Lending and Reserve Services, said in the release the coronavirus pandemic "accelerated" the change.

The University Libraries has made a few changes to the online catalog to reflect the ILL change.

The location for checked out items will now read "Checked out, request through Interlibrary Loan."

Also, the expiration date for item holds has been reduced to 14 days down from 60 days, and holds placed on checked out materials will prevent current borrowers from renewing them.

However, if a Penn State teacher requests a checked-out material, they will not have to go through the ILL.

