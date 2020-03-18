Old Main
Old Main's clock is illuminated as the sun sets on Penn State's campus on Monday, March 18, 2019.

 Lindsey Shuey

It’s official — Penn State is going online for the rest of the semester in light of the recent coronavirus spread.

With the news, students and community members alike picked up their phones and expressed their opinions on Twitter.

Some were more optimistic in their messages to the university.

Parents of students also expressed their disappointment on the social media platform.

A few were critical of Penn State’s decision to send the news out on Twitter before sending out a mass email to the community.

With half of the semester now online, students also wondered if tuition cost will be lowered for the change.

