It’s official — Penn State is going online for the rest of the semester in light of the recent coronavirus spread.

With the news, students and community members alike picked up their phones and expressed their opinions on Twitter.

Some were more optimistic in their messages to the university.

Not the way you want to see it end but I’m going to choose to be grateful today. Thank you Penn State for lifelong friends. Thank you for leading me to my passions. Thank you for Cru. Thank you for Penn State Athletics. Thank you for all of the days in the classroom https://t.co/FgnZvnuAN4 — Adam Gilbert (@mommagib4) March 18, 2020

Parents of students also expressed their disappointment on the social media platform.

To all the #PennState seniors, especially my son @KylePollockPSU & his friends @bnach38 @BKronethalPSU I know this isn’t the way you expected your last semester to go but know this. Your sacrifice is likely saving lives for people like your parents and is appreciated!! #WeAre — Dave (@nittanydave83) March 18, 2020

As parents of a senior this sucks. So much disappointment 😢😢 Penn State extends remote course delivery through spring semester | Penn State University https://t.co/zPUjR8Lgpp — Kim (@imabossfan) March 18, 2020

A few were critical of Penn State’s decision to send the news out on Twitter before sending out a mass email to the community.

Thanks for letting us find out on Twitter before our emails again. We need some of our money back. — tim ladd (@timmymontana808) March 18, 2020

You can't even email us this?! How about us graduating seniors...leaving us in the dust like this? This is disgusting Penn State. Do better. — Danielle Kaplan (@Danielle_kaps) March 18, 2020

With half of the semester now online, students also wondered if tuition cost will be lowered for the change.

Penn state gotta run me a refund😬 — Stephenie✨ (@Sxopoku_) March 18, 2020

@penn_state so about that tuition refund 👉👈 — crisp (@chrissieshin) March 18, 2020

Cool, so who do I forward my banking information to for my partial tuition refund since you're cutting me off from essential campus resources? — Jeff Buterbaugh (@jeffbuterbaugh) March 18, 2020

Hey @penn_state can I get half my tuition back? Considering that my classes use programs that are only on campus. — Michael Yohn (@JMYohn) March 18, 2020

