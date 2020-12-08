Penn State’s Student Farm hosted a virtual event Monday night titled “African American Foodways" with Leah Penniman, co-director and Farm Manager of Soul Fire Farm.

Penniman — a farmer, author, educator and food sovereignty activist — discussed sustainable agriculture and cuisine across cultures during the event.

English Dawson, one of the many hosts for the event, said the main purpose of the event was to “invoke thought and action towards addressing food sovereignty and inequalities in our food systems while celebrating the many contributions of African Americans to our collective cuisine and agriculture practices.”

Soon after, a poem was presented, which was written and read by Graziella Pilato, a representative of Penn State's Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences Society.

Pilato (senior-plant science) began her untitled poem, which expressed that her “dream is to return to the soil” and “to take root in a landscape of farmers that look like” her.

Additionally, a video was shown about Soul Fire Farm, which is an organization located in Grafton, New York.

Soul Fire Farm is an “afro-indigenous centered community farm committed to uprooting racism and seeding sovereignty in the food system.”

The organization works “to bring diverse communities together” and “reclaim everyone’s right” to be on this Earth, said Zoe Merriman, another host for the event.

The video expressed how “our current dissociation from where our food originates, and its history is both detrimental to the environment and the people who harvest it.”

Soul Fire Farms is trying to heal the damage that has been done by outreaching to communities in need, advocating for land justice and supporting food sovereignty.

Near the end of the event, a Q&A session was hosted by Dr. Kristina Douglass, a Penn State assistant professor in Anthropology and African studies, along with Penniman.

Douglass believes it was important to talk about the "roots of our food system" and "our food crisis" because it is the crisis that is "tearing our communities apart, and leaving people to starve."

Douglass asked Penniman what she hopes will come out of the year 2020.

“Humanity is at this precipice where we have to figure out if we really thought about what we did," Penniman said. "My prayer is that we are in punctuated equilibrium where the cataclysmic events of 2020, with its multiple pandemics, pushed us to another way [of] being."

Penniman believes that in the end it “will be up to us to decide as humanity.”

