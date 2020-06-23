Penn State President Eric Barron announced the selected co-chairs of its task force intended to review the student code of conduct, as well as of its Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety, according to an email sent to students and faculty on Tuesday.

Penn State Black Caucus president Nyla Holland and law professor Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia were selected for the task force. For the Select Commission, law professor Danielle M. Conway, dean of the College of the Liberal Arts Clarence Lang and University Faculty Senate chair Beth Seymour were chosen.

Barron previously outlined the positions in an email sent on June 10. In addition to selecting individuals to lead these groups, he said he will be working with the University Faculty Senate to accomplish several other actions proposed in the June 10 letter.

According to Barron, the Board of Trustees also established a task group led by board member Brandon Short to provide oversight on the groups' actions. The groups are now looking for members to carry out their tasks.

“I will be asking the co-chairs to select the membership based on nominations received, volunteers and their best independent judgment,” Barron said in the email. “These individuals should be chosen based on their expertise or ability to represent our community.”

Barron added that he has received several nominations and volunteers for the task force and the Select Commission, each of whom will be sent to the co-chairs for consideration during the decision-making process.

Barron encourages students to volunteer or nominate people to the co-chairs by July 1.