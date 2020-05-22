Stephanie Delaney is a lifelong resident of Centre County, so she knows Penn State and the surrounding area pretty well — much-needed knowledge that will be of much benefit in her new job.

Delaney, 40, was recently selected as the next district commander for University Police and Public Safety (UPPS).

Her appointment made history, as she is the first woman to serve in the position — something she calls an honor.

“I have been fortunate because I have been supported along my career path and mentored by many people within my agency and also the university,” Delaney said via email. “My goal is to work hard and provide a positive example for all members of our community while honoring those females who have paved the way in law enforcement so that other females are supported in their careers.”

Delaney, who officially started her new job on March 1, is in charge of managing “day-to-day operations” at University Park’s police station, which includes overseeing 58 employees. Of those, Delaney said, 49 are police officers who serve approximately 46,000 Penn State students and 22,000 university employees across 8,000 acres.

It’s safe to say that Delaney has many responsibilities. Nonetheless, she said she is happy to be working within the university community.

“There is an element of education, direction and lessons learned in our field that provide a growth opportunity for college students, not just an enforcement element,” Delaney said. “Some of my most rewarding times in this career have been when I have assisted students with challenges in their lives and also when I’ve had the ability to provide victims with services, resources and support through difficult times.”

Delaney attended the University Park campus and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in administration of justice. As a student 20 years ago, she worked as an auxiliary officer.

She then attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy and was hired in 2002 as a University Park police officer.

Delaney's first role on campus was as a patrol supervisor and criminal detective. She rose to the rank of lieutenant before becoming deputy chief of staff in 2019.

Delaney said she wanted a career that would be challenging but not routine and would provide help to others.

“I chose Penn State for my education and once [I] was provided experience as an auxiliary officer and University Police internship, I found that I loved the environment of a university campus,” Delaney said.

She said she enjoys the Penn State atmosphere because of the opportunities available to her and other employees.

“This is a very exciting opportunity and I love the partnerships and collaboration that occur both within the university environment and also with my colleagues and partners in the surrounding jurisdictions,” Delaney said. “I am fortunate to work in an environment where we are supported by the university, while holding strong relationships and partnerships with local police agencies and organizations.

"The strong town-and-gown relationship is energetic and positive.”

Joseph Milek, UPPS police chief, said Delaney’s “dedication and exemplary service” ultimately led to her appointment as district commander.

“Stephanie is a proven leader in law enforcement and a skilled officer. That is first and foremost the criteria for this position,” Milek said via email. “I believe in this new position, Stephanie will have the ability to interact on many levels with our community, and literally change the face of our law enforcement unit for those in the community she serves.”

Milek said Penn State remains focused on “increasing diversity at every level,” which includes the police force. He said it must include different work styles, viewpoints and experiences.

“Women in law enforcement make up about 15% of all state, municipal and county police officers [according to the National Center for Women & Policing] and so we are rightly proud of Stephanie’s accomplishments,” Milek said.

Charlie Noffsinger, UPPS assistant vice president, said Delaney has gained “extensive leadership experience” throughout her lengthy career with the department.

“Stephanie’s experience, training and demonstrated leadership have prepared her for this important role within UPPS,” Noffsinger said via email. “My mission has always been to place the right people in the right roles, and this is the right role for Stephanie; she earned it.”