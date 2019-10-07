The class of 2020’s gift — an endowment to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) — serves to better the mental health of future students at University Park.

The Class Gift Committee within the Student Philanthropy Network announced CAPS as the recipient of the gift on Oct. 1.

Wil Dunn , the director of the 2020 Class Gift campaign, explained that the funds for the gift will be raised throughout the rest of the school year by holding various events, partnering with student organizations, tabling in the HUB-Robeson Center and through an online giving platform.

Dunn (senior-health policy and administration) stressed that Penn State students of any year, as well as alumni, should think about donating to the campaign.

“We as a university [can] come together and rally around [the gift],” Dunn said.

The advisor of the Student Philanthropy Network, Brie Burdge , echoed Dunn’s sentiments about participation.

Burdge said she is happy the gift is one that most of the student body can benefit from, as opposed to a physical gift.

“Any student of any year can absolutely contribute to this,” Burdge said. “I really would like to see student participation.”

Maddy Bacon , the director of Student Development for the Student Philanthropy Network, said she is glad that the gift to CAPS will help provide more mental health resources for students.

Bacon (junior-english) said she knows students who have tried to get into CAPS in the past, but haven’t been able to due to the lack of resources and counselors for the multitude of students at Penn State. Bacon said she hopes that in addition to providing more resources, the gift will help to end the stigma around mental health and normalize the mental health conversation.

According to Burdge, “it’s still a conversation’ as to where exactly the endowment will go within CAPS. The Student Philanthropy Network is in discussion with CAPS to determine where the funds would be best utilized.

Rich Bundy , the vice president of Development and Alumni Relations, is responsible for managing a team of professional fundraisers at Penn State.

“[This is a] really terrific class gift because it reflects care and concern of mental health [and] well-being of future students,” Bundy said.

Colm Parrish , the president of the Student Philanthropy Network, sat in on the ballot selection for the class gift.

Parrish (senior-biomedical engineering) said the gift to CAPS will make an impact on students because it is so personal.

“[The gift] helps us to recognize and make us more aware of our mental health and of those struggling around us,” Parrish said.

The gift will technically not be considered an “endowment” until it raises at least $25,000, according to Ben Locke, the senior director at CAPS .

If $25,000 or more is raised by the end of the year, the gift will be considered an endowment and will create an ongoing revenue for CAPS. If not, the award will be more “short-lived,” Locke said.

Locke said he “was just thrilled” with the decision to raise money for CAPS because he said it shows the class of 2020 is more concerned with making a difference for future students than leaving a physical gift as its legacy.

To donate to CAPS on behalf of the Class of 2020, text “classgift2020” to 71777.