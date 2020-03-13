Penn State announced in a news release that it has decided to cancel all summer education abroad courses and university-affiliated student group travel through August 2020.

The cancellation will affect all locations and all types of group travel, including student organizations recognized by the university.

The decision came early so that students can have ample time to "reschedule summer coursework and make alternative summer plans," according to the release.

Students affected will receive more specific information via email.

Penn State cited several key factors on the decision. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a Warning Level 2 worldwide coronavirus travel notice, meaning that travelers should practice enhanced precautions.

President Donald Trump also issued a travel ban on continental Europe, and the CDC issued a Level 3 travel notice for continental Europe, meaning individuals should avoid nonessential travel to the continent.

Penn State will "work with students to minimize the financial impact" of the cancellation and work closely with the faculty, staff and leaders involved with the programs, according to the release.

Students can find assistance with Student Activities at studentorg@psu.edu or 814-863-4624 and Global Programs at Covid19_Resp@psu.edu or 814-865-1491.

