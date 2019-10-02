As a student with a goal to inspire his peers to find and pursue their greatest passions, Connor Pardoe said he was excited to be chosen as one of the 10 students selected to represent Penn State on the 2019 Homecoming Student Court.

By serving in numerous organizations, Pardoe (senior-public relations and communication arts and sciences) has established himself as a natural leader.

Pardoe is the administrative vice president of Lion Ambassadors, where he is able to host events, provide tours to prospective students, alumni and donors, and increase pride and lifelong commitment to Penn State.

Kristen Garrity, the faculty advisor of Lion Ambassadors, spoke on behalf of Pardoe’s leadership ability, stating that he is “so passionate” and “gets the job done” whether it’s in the public eye or not.

“He set the precedent for an engaged member of the student body,” Garrity said.

Along with his involvement in Lion Ambassadors, Pardoe is the president of the Performing Arts Council (PAC) at Penn State. PAC serves as a body to represent performing arts organizations on campus to the higher education administration at Penn State.

The PAC goals are to “increase arts awareness on campus and develop a flourishing arts community,” according to Pardoe.

“It’s beautiful to see how [people’s] passions become real life and how people take those passions and put them into action,” he said.

Tara Wyckoff, a professor who taught Pardoe an upper level course that included a trip to Belize, believes that Pardoe was called to represent Penn State through the communications school.

“[Pardoe] is really driven, holds himself to high standards and others around him to high standards,” Wyckoff said. “He cares and brings out the best in people.”

Pardoe said he is “proud and humbled” to be on the Homecoming Court this year. He believes the court enables him to “celebrate the university that has given [him] so much and give back.”

To Pardoe, the beauty of Penn State lies in the each student’s story that contributes to the Penn State story.

“Homecoming to me — this year specifically — is a time for us to reflect upon the past 100 years and think about how we as a university have developed our own story [and] how each one of us contribute to that story,” Pardoe said.

Pardoe spoke about a special message he includes at the end of every tour he guides on campus. He breaks Penn State down into an acronym: P.O.P. — passion for individual interests and the university, opportunities offered at Penn State, and pride in being a Penn Stater.

Cameron Pardoe, Connor’s brother and fellow Penn State student, echoes the testament that Pardoe is an effective communicator. Cameron (sophomore- immunology and infectious diseases) describes Pardoe as outgoing, responsible, a leader and as someone who has a big personality.

Cameron stated it’s hard to walk with Connor on campus “because of how many people he knows.” Pardoe “stops to talk to someone he knows every 10 seconds.”

Brandon Pardoe — Pardoe’s father and a resident of Williamsport, Pennsylvania — testified to the hard work and perseverance that Pardoe has shown over the years.

“[Pardoe] welcomes anything that he can participate in to make others be better people and himself a better person,” Brandon said. “He sought to find his people and he found them [at Penn State].”

Pardoe is looking forward to the rest of the Homecoming week activities, specifically judging the For the Glory Talent Show as the PAC President.

Voting for Penn State students will continue until Saturday, when two of the nominees will be selected as the Guide State Forward Award winners at the Homecoming football game against Purdue.