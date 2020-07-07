Moving into an on-campus dorm as a freshman is nerve-wracking enough for many students — and now, incoming freshmen have additional reasons to worry as the coronavirus is changing life on campus.

Isabella Iacoviello has minor fears about living on campus next year because she trusts Penn State to handle things correctly.

“I don’t have much fear or concern regarding COVID-19 and living on campus because I’ve read everything that Penn State is doing and I feel safe,” Iacoviello (freshman-business) said via email. “They are having classes on Labor Day to minimize students traveling for the weekend which I think is a good idea.”

Iacoviello is prepared to practice good hygiene and do her part to stop the spread of the virus.

“Before I move into my dorm I have cleaning supplies to wipe down surfaces and a Swiffer to clean the floor to be extra safe,” Iacoviello said.

The only fear she does have is that students won’t follow safety precautions.

“There will be a lot of precautions taken at school and I will have to make sure the people I decide to interact with are taking the same precautions,” Iacoviello said.

Iacoviello, like every other incoming freshman, does not yet know which residence hall she will be living in. Her main concern about having a roommate next year is that they will not get along — nothing to do with the virus.

“I was planning on getting a random roommate which did stress me out a lot because I wouldn’t really know who they are and if we had any similar interest or if we’d be the complete opposite,” Iacoviello said. “Luckily, I did find a roommate and we have a lot in common so that saved me.”

Similar to Iacoviello, Clareigh Ellis is most nervous about getting a random roommate because she does not know if she will get along with them.

“I am nervous because I am worried about being paired with someone I won’t like or won’t relate to,” Ellis (freshman-landscape architecture) said. “I hope I get paired with someone I click with.”

Ellis said she has no real fear of the coronavirus while living on-campus.

“I’m not anxious for it,” Ellis said. “I have probably had COVID before and didn’t even know it. I’m ready for life to be normal again.”

Madison Huynh is mostly excited to meet new people. She tries not to think of how the coronavirus will change campus life.

“I am from the West Coast and do not know anyone on the East Coast, so I’m coming in with an open mind,” Huynh (freshman-electrical engineering) said.

Huynh said her main anxiety about living on-campus is making friends.

“Honestly I had a little bit of anxiety, but as a whole I can get along with many different types of people and I’m always down to meet new and different types of people,” Huynh said.

Iacoviello and Huynh understand things will be different on campus compared to a normal experience coming to Penn State, but they are excited to get to campus, make new friends and learn.

“I’m ready for the new chapter in my life,” Huynh said, “and the new culture I’m about to immerse myself in.”

