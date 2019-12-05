As winter break approaches, going home isn’t always an option for students — especially for students whose homes are thousands of miles away.

Joseph Sengeh, an international student from Sierra Leone, West Africa and the president of Penn State’s Pan-African Professional Alliance, said he hasn’t seen his family in over two and a half years, with the exception of a quick visit from his mom last year.

When she flew to Washington, D.C. for a conference, Sengeh had the opportunity to see her — however, he had a 16 hour round-trip drive to do so.

According to Sengeh (graduate-material science and engineering), he drove to D.C. to pick up his mom, then brought her back to Penn State. The following day, he had to drive her back to D.C so she could catch her plane home.

“It was a lot of driving and a very short trip,” Sengeh said. “But I was so excited to see her, I didn’t mind the driving. It was so amazing.”

For many international students, going back home each break “isn’t rational” — whether that be due to money or time, Sengeh said.

According to Sengeh, he has become accustomed to the time and distance away from his family because of the prevalence of social media and means to communicate worldwide.

“Luckily, we have access to mobile communication and the internet,” Sengeh said. “Some days I miss them more than others, and when those days come, I just take out my phone or computer to talk to them, and it almost feels like I’m there with them.”

He doesn’t try to dwell on lonely feelings because it only makes it worse, he said. However, emotions of missing his family are heightened during breaks when most Penn State students leave for home.

“When everyone goes back to their families is when it hurts the most,” Sengeh said. “I wish my family was here and I could see them.”

Sengeh was planning on going home this winter break, but issues with his visa arose. He hopes to go home next summer, which would make it three years since he last visited West Africa.

When Sengeh returns home this summer, he is looking forward to his favorite meals the most.

Sengeh added it can be “weird” to go back because of all the changes.

“Each time I go home everything looks very different, everyone looks very different,” Sengeh said. “Some people have grown, some people have different characteristics, and it all feels new.”

Sengeh said he believes the weirdness is normal though, because “everyone moves on in life, which drives change.”

But the one thing will always stay constant is love, according to Sengeh.

“Even with the changes, the jokes are all the same jokes,” Sengeh said. “And the most important thing that never changes is the love and laughter we share.”

For Gexi Guo and Xuerong Qu, two international students from Beijing, China, family visits home are more frequent.

Although they don’t go home for every break, both students try to go back once a semester.

Guo (junior-finance) and Qu (sophomore-finance) plan to go home next summer.

“I don’t mind going back and forth and living so far from my family,” Guo said. “I love to travel, so it doesn’t bother me.”

However, as many students have commented, the first few days departed from family are the hardest.

“The first couple days are a little tough,” Gexi said. “But after a while, it normalizes.”