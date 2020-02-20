From friends to roommates, and now, pong table painters: In the most classic case of supply and demand, these four Penn State students have started a business painting custom beer pong tables for fellow college students.

Marissa Massini, Lucero Figueroa, Allison Riley and Maura Stokarski, creators of the month-old hand-painted pong table business Elevated Surfaces, were struck by entrepreneurial inspiration after they painted their own table as a roommate bonding activity.

“At first we just did it for fun as a bonding experience because we were about to be roommates, even though we’ve known each other since we were little,” Figueroa (junior-psychology) said. “Now it's more therapeutic for us, and we do it when we can.”

They credit their business idea to their hometown in Delaware County, where the high school seniors have a beach trip at the end of the year. According to Stokarski (sophomore-nursing), custom tables were a big part of “sweek,” or senior week.

“We kind of took that idea and thought, ‘Why don't we make that for our apartment?’” Stokarski said. “A lot of our friends [told us our] table is so cute, so one night we were just like, we should start a business!”

It started on Facebook, where the roommates posted advertisements in their Penn State class groups, attaching pictures of their completed table. The ball started rolling from there.

“After that we started getting DMs on Facebook,” Figueroa said. “Our first [order] ended up being someone in our same apartment complex, which was really cool. It was for her 21st [birthday]. She started telling people [about her table], and then her friend wanted one, too.”

Despite the youth of their business, Elevated Surfaces reports significant interest shown in their products. As of right now, they have completed three tables with about 15 orders waiting to be placed.

Massini (sophomore-early childhood education) explains their process when handling orders. They require at least two weeks notice for orders.

“They provide the table, and we get in contact with each other beforehand. They give us a couple ideas of what they want,” Massini said. “We’ll do a meeting when they drop off the table and we write out on post-its and tape out their design. Then we basically get started.”

As they paint the tables, which they typically complete over the course of three to six days, they send progress pictures to the customers to confirm that they are satisfied with the details of the design. They finish up their process by sealing the table in contact paper.

“Seeing the customers — they really, really like [their tables]. That's a good takeaway to have. It just feels good,” Massini said. “Doing something for other people [is rewarding… and] it's nice to get paid.”

Elevated Surfaces is currently accepting orders via Instagram and Facebook.