The line at Saxbys in the Business Building on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Saxby’s is a student-run cafe that gives students the opportunity to gain experience in running a business.

 Jonah Rosen

Saxbys is offering free coffee across all cafés for the remainder of the week to celebrate the debut of their new coffee program, “Make Life Better."

Until Friday, Oct. 18, students can get one 12 oz. hot coffee or cold brew for free.

The new program debuts globally sourced coffee blends that can be bought at the new Saxbys Roastery or online nationwide. Flavors include:

  • Pep Talk
  • Liquid Courage Dark Roast
  • Go-Getter Espresso
  • No Strings Decaf

The Penn State Saxbys location opened in September 2018 in the Business Building.

