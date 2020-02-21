Following college, some students may experience difficulties finding a job or specific career direction to take.

Penn State alumna Cameron Callanan, however, knew what post-college job she wanted to pursue when she was a sophomore —a “hotdogger” for Oscar Mayer.

The job of a hotdogger consists of driving throughout the United States in the Oscar Mayer “Wienermobile” — a vehicle in the shape of a hot dog — and stopping at a new city each week to market the brand.

When they arrive at a new city, the hotdoggers get a few days off, but orchestrate a variety of marketing events throughout the weekends.

These include retail events, parades, fairs and festivals. They also give people the opportunity to see the Wienermobile and give them “wiener whistles,” stickers and coupons.

Currently, there are six Wienermobiles and 12 hotdoggers working in this position, which can only be held by an individual for one year. They are divided into six groups of two, and each group travels throughout an assigned region in the United States.

After six months — when half of their employment is completed — each hotdogger is assigned a new partner and new region to take on for the rest of their time in the position.

Callanan graduated from Penn State in May 2019 with a degree in advertising and public relations and said she wanted to pursue a job in this field. It was not until recruiters from Oscar Mayer came to University Park in the Wienermobile that she knew this was the job for her.

Callanan said the Wienermobile makes a stop in State College every year in January or February to give an informational session to students about the job position. Students are told to bring a resume and cover letter to the session to serve as their application, and direct interviews for the job are done the following morning.

If an applicant stands out as one of the top 12 contenders for the position, Callanan said Oscar Mayer will fly the individual out to its main headquarters for a final interview, which solidifies their acceptance of the job.

Callanan said she first learned about this opportunity when recruiters spoke to her introduction to public relations class in 2017. Although she was immediately interested in the job, she was told she would have to wait until her senior year to apply since the position would not be ideal for a current student.

Once her senior year came around, Callanan jumped at the opportunity and applied to become a hotdogger. Much to her excitement, she said she received the job offer and started work in early June.

For the first six months, Callanan worked with fellow hotdogger Tyler Peterson in the central region of the country. Now, Callanan works with another Alex Hale to cover the northeastern region.

Peterson, 23, said he enjoyed his time working with Callanan and described her as a “hard-working and fun-loving” kind of person. He added the two were able to foster a great working relationship because of the long amount of time they spent with one another at work.

Agreeing with this sentiment, Hale, 23, said the work environment surrounding a hotdogger is conducive for getting to know someone better. He added that Callanan’s personality and positivity toward the job has inspired him to enjoy it even more.

“No one loves being a hotdogger more than she does,” Hale said.

In her time as a hotdogger, Callanan said she has travelled around 10,000 miles, visited 17 cities and met thousands of people — including some celebrities. With approximately four months left in her employment with Oscar Mayer, she said the experience has been “amazing.”

“I think it’s given me the best PR experience of any job I could have taken right out of college,” she said. “It’s probably been the best year of my life.”

Callanan said she has especially appreciated the active nature of the position, and it has provided her with an extra year to decide which specific career direction she wants to take.

“I don’t necessarily love desk jobs, so this was kind of perfect for me,” Callanan said. “I’m constantly moving around and on the road.”

Even though she said she has enjoyed the whole experience, Callanan added one of her favorite memories was getting the opportunity to spend a day with rock band “Portugal. The Man.”

Callanan said she heard from a co-worker that “Portugal. The Man” always has a hot dog roller with them on tour, ensuring that hot dogs are made for their entire crew before every show. Callanan also discovered the band would have a day off during its tour at the same time she and her partner would visit the same city in the Wienermobile.

Knowing this, she decided to reach out to the band via Instagram about meeting up for the day. To her surprise, the band agreed and they spent the whole day together.

Callanan said they took the band shoe shopping, received backstage passes to a music festival in Iowa the band was performing at, hung out on the band’s tour bus and got to meet the indie pop band “MisterWives.”

In their time working together, Peterson said he most enjoyed going to Denver with Callanan. While here, the two had the opportunity to eat hot dogs while zip lining for a promotional video for the company.

Hale, however, said he has especially enjoyed working with someone as laid back and adventurous as Callanan. He added the two will often go to new restaurants while on the go and stop at the best locations in the towns and cities they visit — a practice that Hale said breaks up the driving.

Callanan said although staying in temporary housing — such as bed and breakfasts and resorts — for a few days at a time has provided its own set of challenges, the difficulties of the job are outweighed by the positive experiences it has brought.

“It is very hard to just pack up your life and move every week, and I think people have a hard time with that — but you get used to it,” she said. “Almost all of the hardships you face in this job are so minimal that it’ll be bad for an hour and then the rest of the day you’ll be fine.”

With her hotdogger employment ending June 7, Callanan said she is beginning the search for another job. She added she will likely continue with experiential marketing considering the experience she has had with Oscar Mayer.

Because of the independence involved with the job, Callanan said she feels she has grown significantly as a worker and person in public relations.

“I’ve gained so much confidence since we do media interviews every week,” Callanan said. “In the beginning, you’d put me in front of a camera and I’d have tensed right up and been so awkward, but now I just did a two-hour interview and was wearing a ketchup costume for half of it.”