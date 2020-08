Penn State THON 2021 announced via Twitter on Friday that its annual 5k, sponsored by PNC Bank, will be held virtually on October 11, 2020.

The event, which raises money for the student-run philanthropy, allows participants to create a team, make a virtual fundraising page or run "in any place," according to THON's website.

More information about the event and registration can be found here.

