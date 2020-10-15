When some students think of Penn State’s history, they might fondly think of its years as a small agricultural school.

But if one looks further into the past, they will find the university sits on and profited from thousands of acres of Indigenous land.

According to the university’s website, Penn State was founded in 1855 after a donation from local “farmer and ironmaster James Irvin.” It was then revitalized in 1862 after Congress passed the Morrill Act, which created land grants for universities across the country.

However, the university fails to mention that its land grant came from over a hundred Native American tribes across dozens of states, according to High Country News.

Penn State received 776,514 acres, according to High Country News, which is more than any other university except for Cornell University. The grant is connected to 50 land cessions across 16 states.

Penn State’s land grant was taken from more than 112 tribes, High Country News reports, including the Yakama, Menominee, Apache, Cheyenne-Arapaho, Pomo, Ho-Chunk, Sac and Fox Nation and Klamath.

As land-grant institutions across the country are reckoning — or are failing to reckon — with the sources of their wealth, Indigenous students and faculty at Penn State are working to understand and acknowledge the university’s history, and build the infrastructure to support and advocate for future students.

The Morrill Act allowed states to create or expand universities using the power of real estate, according to High Country News. The act promised each state anywhere from 90,000 to 990,000 acres. Western states would claim pieces of land within their own borders, and states in the East would claim pieces of land in their borders, and also in the West because those states had so much land.

Then, states would give this new land to universities. The in-state land was used to build the universities, and the out-of-state land was sold to finance the universities.

The land in question was taken — sometimes purchased and sometimes stolen — from Native Americans, High Country News said.

High Country News’s investigation also found that Indigenous people were “largely absent from student populations, staff, faculty and curriculum.” After aggregating the student populations of the 52 land-grant universities, High Country News found that less than 0.5% of their students were Alaskan or Native American.

Penn State is not exempt from these statistics.

In fact, Penn State currently has fewer than 30 Indigenous students, according to Tracy Peterson, the director of student transitions and pre-college programs in Penn State College of Engineering’s Center for Engineering Outreach and Inclusion and a member of the Diné —also known as the Navajo Nation located in the southwest United States.

These students, Peterson said, “are often reduced to an asterisk when it comes to data” of the university’s student population.

When Peterson transferred jobs to Penn State from the University of Iowa, he said he was quickly contacted by a group of Indigenous students, the most enthusiastic of which was Tim Benally.

Benally (senior-psychology), like Peterson, belongs to the Navajo tribe, and the two graduated from the same high school.

When Benally arrived at Penn State, he said he felt very isolated. There was only one Native faculty member, and Benally had to work to find other Indigenous students.

Once Benally met Peterson and Professor Hollie Kulago, who is also Navajo, he said “Penn State started to feel like home again.” Both professors arrived at Penn State last year.

In a matter of months, Benally created the Indigenous Peoples Student Association, and Peterson became the faculty adviser. IPSA held potlucks for Indigenous students, faculty and community members.

Benally said he and the organization’s members were thrilled to build a community at Penn State.

“We had a student drive about three hours from a branch campus just to meet with other Natives because he said he had never met another Native at Penn State,” Benally said.

One of IPSA’s biggest priorities, Peterson said, is creating a statement of acknowledgement that Penn State is built on Native lands.

The working draft of the statement acknowledges that Penn State was built on the homelands of Indigenous peoples. The statement lists the tribes and their locations, using both their official and preferred names.

Statements of land acknowledgement are living documents, Peterson said, and when the statement is finished he hopes the university will use the statement to educate students and the community on the history of its land grants.

“Whenever big, key events occur, [such as] graduation, there should always be an homage or recognition, or that acknowledgement of land, so people understand [the history],” Peterson said. “As a land-grant institution, this is our responsibility.”

There are also plans to include the statement in other areas of campus life, Peterson said. Several Indigenous professors already include the working draft of the statement in their syllabi, and Peterson said the Lion Ambassadors are working to incorporate a version of the statement into their tours.

According to Benally, land recognition statements serve an important role in the healing process for the land and the tribes that originally resided on it. Benally referenced the Navajo concept of hózhó, or interconnectedness, which suggests that a disruption to a person’s environment affects everything else in the person’s life and well-being.

“In basic psychology, the first step in the healing process or the grieving process is acknowledging that you have a problem,” Benally said. “I see the land acknowledgement as a step toward healing.”

Creating a land acknowledgement statement is a long, complicated process, and Peterson knows that better than most. He was involved with the effort to create a similar statement at Iowa University, which he said was started five years ago and is still in the works today.

Peterson said a large part of the work on the statement is understanding the treaties through which the government acquired the land.

He said IPSA has been working with Penn State Libraries to research the history of Penn State’s land grant and relationships with Indigenous tribes.

Creating a land acknowledgement statement for Penn State is complicated by the fact that Penn State received such a large amount of land from the Morrill Act.

The United States paid roughly $38,000 for the land, although some tribes weren’t compensated at all. The lands ultimately earned Penn State more than $439,000 — about $7.8 million when adjusted for inflation, according to High Country News.

Peterson said High Country News’s investigation has been a valuable source for him and IPSA when creating the land acknowledgement statement, but there is still a lot of work to do. The current draft of the statement only includes the tribes whose land the university was built on — not the tribes whose land was used to fund the university.

Peterson said IPSA is still considering how it will include those tribes in the statement.

Peterson said a land acknowledgment statement is supposed to be a community-centered process. That means he is planning to travel to as many of the tribes displaced by Penn State’s land grant as possible to ask for their input and try to form a relationship.

Eventually, Peterson said, IPSA will present the document for review to the university and the tribal nations involved.

“Let's say, for instance, the university says, “You can't utilize this word’ or ‘You can't say it this way.’ And … the tribal nations may say, you know, ‘We reference ourselves as this way, and we don't like how this is said,’ and so we take the feedback,” Peterson said.

Once all parties involved are satisfied with the document, Peterson said it will be considered finished, but the statement will still be subject to change.

So far, Peterson has not discussed the statement with any Penn State administrators — although he said he thinks they will be very receptive — and he has no time frame for when he expects the project to be completed.

However, Peterson and Benally said they have already reaped plenty of benefits from their work on the statement. As IPSA makes progress on the statement, IPSA is also laying the groundwork for the next generation of Indigenous activism at Penn State.

“This process is an educational item, and our students right now are getting that idea of networking, collaborating, and they're also learning history about the state,” Peterson said.

Additionally, as Penn State Libraries have supported IPSA in researching the history of Penn State’s land grant and treaties, the libraries have been developing a collection of information on Indigenous people in Pennsylvania. Benally suggested those resources can be incorporated into a support center on campus for Native students.

Peterson said IPSA’s ultimate goal is to increase the number of Indigenous students at Penn State, and increase the visibility of Indigenous Penn Staters. He hopes the relationships with Native tribes that IPSA has created while writing the land recognition statement can be used later for recruiting purposes.

Ultimately, Peterson said he wants to make sure Indigenous students feel supported.

“And that's part of that land acknowledgement process,” Peterson said. “We're not only acknowledging the land, but we're also acknowledging that students are here at the university.”