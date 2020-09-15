Penn State and Sheetz have a new partnership that will benefit some students, according to a Penn State news release.

The agreement provides employees of the gas station and convenience store chain a 5% tuition discount for both undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The discount applies to accepted students for online or in-person instruction.

The discount will only apply at Penn State World Campus, and Penn State Altoona and Great Valley, which are both Commonwealth Campuses.

The agreement also allows employees to attend webinars created for Sheetz employees and "access to admissions and student services."

In total, over 300 businesses have partnered with Penn State World Campus through its Education Alliance program.

Details about the program can be found here.