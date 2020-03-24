The coronavirus outbreak has been a very unfortunate and unfamiliar situation for those affected and for those who are currently in social isolation in hopes to contain the spread.

The Internet can help us through these times of social isolation. With the abundance of time, browsing mindlessly on platforms like YouTube, which never seems to run out of content, is a pretty good move to combat boredom. Here are some rabbit holes I’ve dove into throughout the online class period.

“FoodTube”

This may be the third time I’ve written about my food content obsession throughout the coronavirus outbreak, but it’s such a core part of my life now that I simply cannot omit it. Bon Appetit seemed like the one thing keeping my sanity intact living alone in the tough times of today through its wholesomeness. In the meantime, I have also started watching these videos back home in Hong Kong as I do miss the food a lot.

Nyango Star

This is a very weird thing to completely describe. Nyango Star is part of the mascot culture in Japan, which is a very prevalent subculture known as yuru-chara. Some more prevalent examples are Kumamon from Kumamoto and Chiitan, which is kind of similar to the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty. Nyango Star even had an appearance on “Last Week Tonight” with John Oliver.

Nyango Star and the other yuru-chara are obviously in costume, but their special talents and personality made them famous to the public. Vice did a story on it here. Nyango also has a special skill as a heavy-metal drummer and to be honest, it’s something you have to see to believe.

Gaming history

A rather different faction of gaming are the very popular channels on YouTube that focus on the history of video games. One of the biggest players who shines through his storytelling is Summoning Salt . A speedrunner himself, he pivoted his channel into detailing the series of attempts by gamers trying to get through a game the quickest with certain parameters, while also making videos about notorious speedrunning stages.

Also, False Swipe Gaming specializes mainly in Pokémon — looking into different Pokémon’s pros and cons across seven generations of development. It serves as a good introduction for fans to get into the competitive gaming scene in Pokémon as well.

Sports, but a different perspective

Somewhat akin to the gaming history segment, watching highlights and games is not the only way for sports fans to cure their current sports dry-spell. YouTube channels like Statman Dave and Foolish Baseball are apt in providing a more statistical and tactical look into soccer and baseball.

Statman Dave looks into soccer in an in-between way — not in basic live commentary, but also not in all-expected goals, per-90 stats and progression numbers. Some more advanced stuff rarely seen in the media is incorporated into graphics of tactical layouts of teams and players.

Foolish Baseball is very similar to Summoning Salt in that he has a way of storytelling and information-sorting that make him stand out within the community. His videos usually circle around specific topics or players. Their narration is able to make baseball's often confusing analytics easier to understand through the explanation terms and stats

Music, but also in a different perspective

Classes moving online and social distancing has been a weird experience for me, as I usually keep my music-listening outside, be it taking the bus, walking around campus or lounging around doing work. My music consumption has fallen off a cliff, but there have been some new discoveries I made on YouTube. One of them is 8D audio music, which mixes songs in such a way that it seems to travel around your left and right audio channels (headphones are required).

Another channel is Epic Orchestra, who arranges pop music into orchestral tracks. It has gotten a bump over the summer doing a number of songs from Taylor Swift’s new album, “Lover” and recently had another big hit with Billie Eilish’s “No Time to Die.”

Phil’s Pulls

This channel basically single-handedly dragged me back into the wrath of collecting cards. There is a lot of card-opening or unboxing content on YouTube, but I felt like Phil’s Pulls has a special allure to it. It’s run by former MLB pitcher Phil Hughes, and he was able to incorporate his special acumen regarding baseball into his openings, while also keeping it fresh with basketball, hockey and Pokémon content. The biggest thing is probably that he can pretty much afford any product with his career earnings, and it’s fun watching someone do what you can’t afford to.

Self-learning

It’s important to keep your brain churning in this trying time where honestly, Zoom classes are inferior in doing that. Channels like The Infographics Show and Overly Sarcastic Productions might pique your interest with a wide array of different topics.

Overly Sarcastic Productions have been one of my favorite rabbit holes to dive into. Headlined by the speed-reader “Red” and more of a historian in “Blue,” they cover topics from the Byzantine Empire to Hong Kong, and legends and stories like Ragnarok and Pandora.

Trope Talks and the summarization of the Chinese fiction “Journey to the West” are some of their best series of content to delve into.

Lists videos

Don’t. Don’t watch them. You’ll just get mad about the omission and the actual ranks.