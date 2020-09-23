Penn State students will have the opportunity to hear from a filmmaker and anti-sexist activist next week, according to a Penn State news release.

Byron Hurt will present a free virtual event, which requires registration found here, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28.

The event will include a conversation with Terry Watson from the Strategies of Justice organization, and a Q&A session with attendees, according to the release.

Hurt was an associate director for the United States Marine Corps' first gender violence program and formerly hosted "Reel Works with Byron Hurt," which was Emmy-nominated, the release said.

He was a quarterback for Northeastern University and helped found the Mentors in Violence Prevention, which is "the leading college-based rape and domestic violence prevention initiative for college and professional athletes," according to the release.

The event's sponsors include the Penn State Gender Equity Center, Interfraternity Council, Office of Veterans Programs, Centre Safe, Strategies for Justice, Juniata College, the HOPE Center of Lock Haven University, and Bloomsburg University’s Office of the Dean of Students.