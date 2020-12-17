Penn State announced its Class of 2021 voted to establish the Student Access and Equity Fund as its class gift, according to a Penn State news release.

The class voted on what its gift would be from Oct. 29 to Nov. 15, and announced its selection on Dec. 1 during Giving Tuesday via the Raise Penn State social media platforms.

The release said the Student Access and Equity fund is intended to support “individuals who contribute to the diversity of the student body” who are facing educational expenses not covered by financial aid.

If interested in donating to the class of 2021 gift, individuals can text “ClassGift2021” to 41444.

Additional information on the class gift can be found on the Student Philanthropy Network Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts, and any questions can be directed to class gift adviser Brie Burdge at bwb67@psu.edu or 814-863-2052.