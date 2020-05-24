Starting college is one of the most dramatic changes in a person's life. So when incoming freshmen at Penn State have to deal with a pandemic on top of that, they're likely going to have questions.

President Eric Barron hosted three livestreamed Q&A sessions aimed at answering these questions throughout May and plans to host a fourth later this month.

During these sessions, students were able to submit their inquiries about the upcoming fall semester. The final session, entitled “Value of a Penn State Education," will be on May 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Katherine Gionfriddo of Sherman, Texas intends major in kinesiology at University Park starting this fall. She has attended all three livestreamed sessions thus far.

“I enjoyed them,” Gionfriddo said. “They answered questions that I did not think of and it was nice to get different perspectives from staff, students and alumni.”

Gionfriddo was glad the sessions briefly covered THON, because she is interested in getting involved with THON this fall.

Daniel Skulsky, originally from Nizhny, Russia, went to high school in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He plans to major in psychology through the Capital Campus Program at Penn State Harrisburg.

Skulsky attended the first two livestreamed sessions but said his submitted questions haven’t been answered yet.

“The sessions didn’t tell me anything I didn’t already know about the school itself, but in the first session, it was useful to hear from the Penn State president about his plans and preferences when it comes to the fall semester and the current health crisis,” Skulsky said.

He thought a lot of the information in the sessions was repetitive since it was already covered in the admitted students’ events he had attended in the past.

“There are a lot of concerns that the session didn’t address,” Skulsky said. “I am going to guess that they are planning on addressing [those concerns] in the later sessions.”

Ninad Mahajan spoke during the third livestreamed session, which was entitled “Strength of the Penn State Community.”

Mahajan (senior-biomedical and mechanical engineering) was recommended by Penn State faculty to be a student representative for the webinar. President Barron then personally invited him to attend via email.

“I thought the sessions were especially impactful given the time that we’re in right now,” Mahajan said. “It’s great to see that Penn State is taking initiatives to reach out to its potential future students and ensure that all their questions are being answered.”

His best piece of advice for incoming students is to “make the most out of what you do” at Penn State.

“There are so many different student groups and organizations to get involved in to build your own community and it can get a bit overwhelming at times,” Mahajan said. “Asking yourself about where your passions and interests lie will help you make Penn State feel a lot more like your own personal home.”