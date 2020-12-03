In a six hour meeting on Wednesday night, the University Park Undergraduate Association confirmed a new chief justice, changed policies surrounding the organization's community group representatives and began work on the elections code for next semester’s elections.

The meeting began with the confirmation of Jordan Zaia as the new chief justice of the Judicial Board. Zaia will take the place of Rachel Schuchman, who is graduating at the end of the semester.

Zaia is the administrative director of Penn State’s Mock Trial team and handles alumni relations for the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity, but he has no UPUA experience. According to UPUA president Zachary McKay, Zaia was the only person to apply for the position, even though the application was widely advertised and open for several weeks.

Schuchman said she was initially concerned at Zaia’s lack of experience, but after speaking with him, she became confident that he was qualified and will “do a phenomenal job."

Rep. Tim Tierney questioned whether an application process that only yielded one applicant was sufficient to fill what he called one of the most powerful positions in UPUA.

Still, many representatives said Zaia’s lack of experience was not concerning enough to not confirm him, and Schuchman said she was confident that no one within UPUA was interested in the position. Ultimately, Zaia was confirmed as chief justice.

The assembly also unanimously confirmed Antoinette McFarland as the new executive director of finance, a treasurer position within the executive branch that was created about a month ago.

McFarland is also the treasurer of Schreyer Honors College Student Council, and McKay said she was by far the most qualified of the three people who applied for the executive director of finance position. In her confirmation process, McFarland said she hopes to add another position to her department to improve accuracy and efficiency.

The assembly then passed a resolution in support of a carbon dividend act which is currently under consideration in the Pennsylvania legislature.

The act would implement a tax on every metric ton of greenhouse gases released. The tax would increase yearly, and the revenue would be distributed directly to Pennsylvania households.

Tom Dougherty, who introduced the legislation, said he wants UPUA to help in-state students advocate to their representatives on behalf of the legislation. Dougherty also wants to enlist other Pennsylvania schools in this effort.

Next, UPUA passed a policy restructuring community group representative positions, which were created three years ago.

The policy, created by Reps. Najee Rodriguez and Ryan Loscalzo with help from Rep. Erin Boas, seeks to address some of the structural difficulties that have arisen from giving Black students the same kind of representation as students in fraternities.

The new policy separates community group representatives into two types: groups for “inherent identities,” like race, gender or sexuality; and groups for “student identities,” like fraternities. Rodriguez said this change is intended to correct the concern that categorizing groups like Black Caucus and Penn State Lion PRIDE with organizations like the Interfraternity Council was illogical and “insulting.”

The new policy’s biggest change allows community groups for “inherent” identities to apply for a second seat in an attempt to alleviate pressure on community group representatives who feel like they have to represent all students of their race or all students who are sexual and gender minorities.

The new policy also eliminates the requirement for community groups to re-apply for their representative positions every three years. Instead, if the judicial board feels that a community group representative seat is no longer justified, the board will make a report for the general assembly, which will vote on whether to revoke the seat.

Rep. Patricia Birungi praised Rodriguez, Loscalzo and Boas for creating the policy in consultation with the community groups in question. The policy passed with little debate.

Although the assembly had planned to vote on a new elections code on Wednesday night, representatives made the decision to end the meeting at 1:30 a.m.

The changes to the elections code were primarily attempts to adapt to fully virtual elections.

One hotly debated amendment eliminated the requirement that candidates get signatures on a petition and replaced it with a requirement that they submit essays or videos about their priorities. Some representatives, led by Loscalzo, fiercely opposed the amendment and it failed by one vote. The petition was instead replaced by an online petition and the number of signatures required was reduced.

Representatives also passed a new rule banning any type of campaigning that would provide an advantage to either in-person or remote students. This means students won’t be able to campaign in person. During the debate, representatives suggested that the rule would mean that candidates aren’t allowed to include photos with Penn State landmarks in their campaign materials, as students living remotely would not have access to those landmarks.

Finally, representatives changed the period of time that voting is open so international students would be able to vote at reasonable times. However, candidates will not be allowed to start campaigning on election day until 4 a.m., in the interest of fairness and candidates’ mental health.

Several other amendments to the code were also passed, including a requirement that candidates list all organizations they are involved in. Representatives also changed the annual “meet the candidates” event to two town halls, in hopes that the town halls will be more widely attended.

