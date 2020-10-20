Nationwide initiatives and movements have shown that this generation of students wants to fix the climate crisis they inherited — and the Post Landfill Action Network aims to help students achieve that, starting with their waste.

Anne Lai is the director of Sustainable Waste Management in UPUA’s Department of Sustainability, who led the recently approved initiative for Penn State to join PLAN.

“PLAN informs students about the waste crisis and equips them with the necessary skills and resources to implement solutions to waste in their campus communities,” Lai (sophomore-landscape architecture) said via email. “It empowers our generation to be changemakers.”

Penn State will be joining six other Big Ten schools that are already members of PLAN, which Lai said she hopes will set a precedent for sustainable initiative and inspire more universities to get involved.

“Systemic problems need systemic approaches,” Lai said. “I’d like to think everybody understands the weight of the climate crisis, so it’s in pressing times like these that we most need strong leadership.”

Membership to PLAN will be available to all Penn State students, and they will be able to join the “member hub.” The hub includes information on waste management, manuals for running green programs and events, leadership training courses for student advocacy, discounts for various zero-waste companies and one-on-one advising calls with PLAN staff members.

UPUA’s Department of Sustainability also plans on sharing these resources with student organizations to foster collaboration between groups on campus that are “already focusing on higher-level system changes.”

As for transitioning to a zero-waste lifestyle, Lai said she knows many students might be put off by the idea. However, she encourages any student who is interested in living more sustainably to take advantage of PLAN’s resources and keep an open mind.

“I think the term ‘zero waste’ sounds daunting to some and unrealistic to others, especially during the pandemic, but we know it’s the most sustainable route possible,” Lai said. “And just because COVID-19 has become an obstacle doesn’t mean we can’t have a robust plan for when it passes.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

UPUA’s Executive Director of Sustainability Keron Sidhu believes PLAN will provide great resources that will benefit Penn State’s student population.

“My favorite resource we gain with this membership is that PLAN offers Beyond Waste Leadership training, and a student can work toward becoming Leadership Certified,” Sidhu (junior-industrial engineering) said. “This resource will be easily accessible to students and give them what they need to educate them while being assisted by the PLAN staff.”

She said PLAN fits into UPUA’s sustainability goals by “creating meaningful partnerships with organizations that further promote sustainability education and practices for a better world.”

“It’s so important to reduce waste so we can conserve our space in landfills and reduce the need to build more landfills that will eventually take up more valuable space, and are a source of air and water pollution,” Sidhu said.

Susan Brantley, a distinguished professor of geosciences in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, emphasized the importance of managing and reducing waste in protecting the natural environment.

“All humans produce waste, and we have to dispose of it in ways that do not jeopardize our waters, soils, air and landscapes,” Brantley said via email. “Learning to deal with waste is crucial, especially as populations rise because the more people there are, the more waste.”

Brantley said it’s particularly important for Penn State to look at these issues, as it's listed as Pennsylvania’s seventh largest employer, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

“Penn State can make a difference today if we change waste disposal,” Brantley said. “Likewise, because we are educators, education can mean that future generations make better choices.”

This generation, Brantley said, has the ability to strive for real change and invoke action on an institutional level, which is demonstrated by PLAN’s student-led movement to reduce waste.

“Students may be the best population to push for change,” Brantley said. “They have a strong voice and a lot of power on campus if they choose to use it.”