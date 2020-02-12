Wednesday night, UPUA passed legislation to support students in the military who are deployed or relocated, and the creation of a Graduate & Professional Student Association representative in the State College Borough Council.

Resolution #38-14 in support of the creation of a GPSA representative in the State College Borough Council passed. The GPSA representative will aim to represent the interests of graduate and professional students in the borough council.

Resolution #39-14 was also passed in support of Policy 56-30, Military Partial Withdrawal Revisions.

UPUA supported the policy that was passed by the University Faculty Senate that will allow students who are faced with short or no-notice military relocation or deployment to partially cancel courses for a given semester.

Students will also avoid the negative financial consequences of not completing a course after the drop/add period.

Bill #23-14, Funding of the Pennsylvania Association of State-Related Students, or PASS, unanimously passed.

UPUA will host the annual PASS conference from Friday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, March 21. PASS advocates for students at four universities in Pennsylvania, including Penn State.

UPUA also supported the adoption of Google Suite for Education for Penn State. In turn, students can have full access to tools such as Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Forms.

Resolution #41-14 passed unanimously and supports the student privacy in regard to letters of recommendation.

The last piece of legislation passed was Resolution #42-14 Support of New Senate Policy 45-00 Campus Closure. Policy 45-00 addresses the guidelines professors must follow in the event of a university closure.

Before dealing with legislation, UPUA first heard two special presentations. Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones gave a presentation on a wide range of topics including strategic planning for the university, his role as vice president and provost, and shared governance at Penn State, which Jones called "alive and well."

Further, President Eric Barron's newly formed task force on housing and food security was also mentioned in the presentation by Jones.

"The administration and the president heard the concern and we're putting a group together...to really get a better handle on housing and food security issues," Jones said.

Jones called the formation of this new task force a "really important initiative."

Lastly, Jones spoke of SIMBA. Penn State is upgrading its systems to SIMBA, which will go live July 1.

Jones said the transformation will rethink the way the university performs business operations going forward.

The second presentation pertained to the future of student-taught classes at Penn State. Michael Miller (junior-driven product design) and Josie Krieger, the founders of Students Teaching Students, gave a presentation informing members of UPUA about their organization and its goals for the future.

One of the more popular student-taught courses includes CAS 197, "Criticism and Kanye." The class is described as "a literary, cultural and philosophical look into hip-hop using Kanye West as the primary case study."

Krieger (sophomore-history) detailed further how the piloted program works.

"For all courses that are approved, students will enter into a five-week intensive instructor development program, which is designed and organized...by Detroit Institute for Teaching Excellence," Krieger said.

Kelly Synder was also sworn in as the College of Nursing representative.

