The nomination process for the Board of Trustees started on Wednesday, and is open to any Penn State alumnus with a valid email.

It will close on Feb. 25. Undergraduate and graduate students cannot participate in the voting.

Once a candidate receives at least 250 nominations, meets qualifications and accepts the nomination in writing, they will put on the ballot. Voting will begin on April 12 and close at 9 a.m. on May 7.

The three candidates with the highest votes will be elected to the board.