Penn State fans are advised to take additional travel time to anticipate the flow of traffic and parking on Feb. 15 around the Bryce Jordan Center and Panzer Stadium, according to a press release.

The east side of campus is expected to be busy with the following events taking place on Saturday:

Men's basketball vs. Northwestern, noon

Men's lacrosse vs. St. Joseph's, noon

Women's lacrosse vs. Lehigh, 3 p.m.

Wrestling vs. Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball attendees can arrive as early as 11 a.m., with all four gates open for entry. Student ticket holders can enter gates A and D at 10:30 a.m.

Parking is available for $5 per vehicle or by presenting a 2019-20 basketball parking vouchers at Jordan East and Stadium West.

Fans attending the men’s and women’s lacrosse games can park for free in the lower Jordan East Lot. RV parking and tailgating on the surface lots is not permitted. Gates for men’s lacrosse will open at 11 a.m.

For wrestling, doors to the BJC will open at 6 p.m. Parking is available at $5 per vehicle or by presenting a 2019-20 wrestling parking voucher at Jordan East and Stadium West.