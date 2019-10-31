It was a full house at the Flex Theater Wednesday night, as students and community members waited to see an informative performance about eating disorders.

On Oct. 30, "Love Your Body Week" at Penn State sponsored a performance of “Food” by Rhonda Khan in the HUB-Robeson Center.

“Food” is one-act, one-woman dramatic comedy written and performed by Khan. It mixes together rap, spoken word, comedic monologues, interactive segments and other narrative techniques to tell the story of Khan’s struggle with food addiction and weight. It was an official selection in the 2015 United Solo Festival and the 2016 Los Angeles Women’s Theater Festival.

As a performer, Khan balances energetic comedy and emotion while telling her tale of struggling with an eating disorder, from the South Side of Chicago to a career in acting. Through her show, she seeks to make a difference in the audience members' lives.

“With me being me, telling this story is very important because I also see a lot of people of color, a lot of women of color saying, ‘That’s my story, thank you for opening up,’" Khan said. "That inspires me to keep on going."

Throughout "Food," Khan conveyed messages about physical as well as mental health in an entertaining way during her performance. Khan talked about how food helped her cope with her depression and her struggle to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Understanding that my story has impact beyond myself and realizing that despite the challenges I may have… There’s not a show that I do that I don’t have a conversation with someone about how it impacted them. Or don’t have a conversation before the show about how this is something that resonates with me," Khan said.

For students struggling with eating disorders, Katelyn Quick, a clinical dietitian and assistant director with Health Promotion and Wellness, said there are numerous resources at Penn State to help them.

“[Students] can reach out to Health Promotion and Wellness and schedule an appointment with the dietitian. They can reach out to University Health Services and make an appointment with a physician. Or they can reach out to CAPS and make an appointment with a psychologist," she said.

She added that the program Healthy Eating and Living Support (HEALS) promotes healthy eating among students and provides medical services and counseling for students who are struggling.

