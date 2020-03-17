Six days after announcing the “Improving the Mirage” tour would make a stop in State College, The Killers are postponing ticket sales until further notice due to concerns over the coronavirus.

On-site ticket sales for all of the band’s North American, Mexican, Australian and Canadian tour dates are postponed, including the Oct. 6 stop at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to a release.

Tickets were originally set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 20.

The band’s sixth studio album “Improving the Mirage" is still set to be released on May 29.

“The band would like everyone to remain safe, cautious and focused on prevention first and foremost," the release reads.

RELATED