Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association hosted Paul Shrivastava and Douglas Goodstein of Penn State’s Sustainability Institute to discuss climate and sustainability action during a meeting Wednesday night.

Shrivastava — director of Penn State’s Sustainability Institute — gave a presentation that highlighted some of the ways in which students may be able to work toward sustainability, urging them to “collectively join hands.” This work, Shrivastava explained, is largely based on the United Nations’ list of 17 sustainability goals.

Goodstein — associate director for student engagement at Penn State’s Sustainability Institute — urged students to use their voices to fight for climate action and invited UPUA members to become involved in “youth listening sessions.” More information on the sessions will be provided at a later date.

Goodstein said he hopes to engage 10,000 students in sustainable action by the fall.

