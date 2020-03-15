Thousands graduate at commencement ceremonies

A packed Bryce Jordan Center at the Graduation Ceremony held on Saturday morning.

 Venkatesh Krishnan

The Penn State community is in uncharted waters with the spread of the coronavirus.

With the transition to remote learning until at least April 3, the virus's spread could end up affecting an annual Penn State festivity — graduation.

As the chances of seniors walking across the Bryce Jordan Center stage in early May remain in question, some members of the Penn State community took to Twitter to voice their frustrations and uncertainties.

Some students questioned how graduation would be celebrated if Penn State decided to transition to remote learning for the duration of the semester.

Others expressed their frustrations more explicitly, citing that they don’t want their hard work to go to waste.

And then there was the comic relief — a welcome sight during a stressful time for seniors. 

