The Penn State community is in uncharted waters with the spread of the coronavirus.

With the transition to remote learning until at least April 3, the virus's spread could end up affecting an annual Penn State festivity — graduation.

As the chances of seniors walking across the Bryce Jordan Center stage in early May remain in question, some members of the Penn State community took to Twitter to voice their frustrations and uncertainties.

Some students questioned how graduation would be celebrated if Penn State decided to transition to remote learning for the duration of the semester.

If Penn State goes to online classes do we still get to have graduation? Like I did not work for 4 years to have an “online” graduation ceremony. — Gracie (@gracechestnut8) March 11, 2020

So rumor has it that Penn State is going to just hold out for the rest of the semester. How will this effect graduation? — Michael Yohn (@JMYohn) March 12, 2020

Others expressed their frustrations more explicitly, citing that they don’t want their hard work to go to waste.

If Penn State cancels my graduation ceremony I'm going to RAGE. I didn't work this hard for 4 years to not have my family see me walk — maggie (@CANADVH) March 14, 2020

I swear to god if graduation gets canceled and I can’t walk across the stage after 5.5 years at Penn State I’m DONE — morgan leich (@mleich13) March 12, 2020

I’m devastated. I was looking forward to my last 2 months at penn state and now we will most likely be online for the rest of the semester. I understand the safety precautions but I’ve been looking forward to my graduation & senior year for a long time and I’m disappointed. 🥺 — Kaylin (@amber_kaylin) March 12, 2020

This Corona Virus is getting out of hand! Penn State just announced that all classes will be held online from now moving forward which is cool but WHAT ABOUT GRADUATION??!! I done waited too long to have my graduation live streamed some way or another! — Aiyana 💕 (@itsaiyana_) March 11, 2020

And then there was the comic relief — a welcome sight during a stressful time for seniors.

Graduation boutta be like pic.twitter.com/PJt47DZ14z — Vinny Nardella (@vnardella5) March 15, 2020

Penn State 2020 graduation will now be held on the canvas chat room. — Nickolas Isaykin (@IsaykinNick) March 13, 2020

