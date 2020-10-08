Although less than 1% of Penn State’s total population is Native American — including students, faculty and staff — Indigenous professors and staff have found a community with each other and aim to create change.

Julie Reed is an associate professor of history in the College of Education and is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation. Growing up, Reed said she had no interest in education or history because of the way it was taught in the classroom.

“I didn’t see the kinds of people that interested me throughout history being reflected back to me in what I was learning — whether that be women, Native Americans or African Americans,” Reed said. “I wanted to understand why their lives existed the way it did, and how people have come to be who they are today.”

Prior to arriving at Penn State, Reed worked for eight years at the University of Tennessee, which is near the land her ancestors were removed from, so she said it felt like home in a way. Penn State, on the other hand, did not feel like home.

“Even though there’s only a few Native students, faculty and staff at Penn State, we’re creating a Native community — which is good — but most of us are also probably grappling with our own communities being so far away,” Reed said. “For those of us that have strong ties to our home communities, that can be particularly hard.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Pennsylvania is one of 13 states without any federally recognized tribes, and one of 12 states without a commission or office dedicated to Native American issues.

“The dispossession of Native people in Pennsylvania is real and deep, so there isn’t a core group around which to have larger conversations about Native people and their presence today,” Reed said. “Because of this, I think it’s easy for Pennsylvanians to forget that Native people still exist and are diverse, and that there are still living descendants of the people who originally settled on this land.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

10 resources for students of color at Penn State As a student of color, attending a predominantly white institution such as Penn State can be…

Reed said one of the biggest challenges she has faced is getting people to recognize the Indigenous land in Pennsylvania — more specifically, State College.

She, along with several other Native Americans at Penn State, are working on a land acknowledgement that would recognize Indigenous tribes as the original stewards of Penn State’s land.

“Beyond acknowledging the land and saying we recognize the people who lived here, we need to go a step further to form relationships with these communities today that isn’t about ‘let us help you,’ so much as ‘what can we partner on together to make Penn State a better place, not just as an institution, but as a good citizen in terms of its responsibility to those that came before it.’”

According to High Country News, Penn State’s 780,000-acre grant “came from the homelands of more than 112 tribes” and “is connected to 50 land cessions cast across 16 states.”

“This university benefitted from the dispossession of people from around the whole country, so we need to think about what responsibility we have to those communities as well,” Reed said. “Penn State wouldn’t be able to fund itself in certain kinds of ways without the continual dispossession of Native people.”

Reed’s Cherokee father served in the Air Force, so she became accustomed to moving around throughout her childhood. Summers were spent in Oklahoma, not far from the Cherokee Nation’s jurisdictional area.

Growing up, her father had a complicated relationship with his Indiginous heritage due to his parent’s separation, Reed said, as he was discouraged from spending time with his own Cherokee family at a young age. She said this had a “profound impact on his own relationship to understanding who he was as a Cherokee.”

“My dad was born in 1943, when there were policies of termination and relocation forming, which you don’t need to know much about to know those words don’t sound good,” Reed said. “I was born in the 70s, when we were in an era of self-determination where it was cool to be Indian, and there was a lot of revitalization happening within communities. Being born in those two different moments shaped our own ideas of what it meant to be Cherokee.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

For Reed, being Cherokee means honoring the sacrifices her ancestors made to keep her community alive today.

“There were numerous sacrifices made over generations so that the Cherokee nation could still exist, and it’s my responsibility as a Cherokee person to kind of acknowledge and understand all those sacrifices,” Reed said, “but also to honor them by making sure the Cherokee nation and people continue to exist and have a place in this world for more generations to come.”

She also emphasized that there is not one single way to be Cherokee, and that it’s an extremely diverse nation.

“To suggest to Native people who haven’t had a chance to live on their homelands because of conditions beyond their control that they are somehow less Indian is wrong, and it ignores the history that led to those conditions,” Reed said. “The legacies of colonialism don’t allow everyone to have the same relationship to language, land, family, kin and history.”

College of Agricultural Sciences Administrative Assistant Kathryn Pletcher is an enrolled member of the Lake Superior band of Ojibwe. She said one of the biggest challenges of being an Indigenous person at a predominately white institution is the lack of representation.

“I would say we are sort of invisible,” Pletcher said. “We aren’t touted as a minority, but we’re almost like the forgotten minority because there’s such a small number of us.”

Pletcher said she hasn’t endured many obstacles at Penn State, but said there is ignorance at the local level, which is demonstrated by Bellefonte Area High School’s “Red Raider” mascot.

Pletcher is also actively involved in campus movements to gain exposure and representation for Indiginous communities, including implementing a land acknowledgement statement. She said she hopes these efforts will help boost Indigenous enrollment for students, faculty and staff and put Penn State on the map in terms of awareness.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Associate Professor of Education Hollie Kulago is of the Diné — also known as the Navajo Nation located in the southwest United States. She grew up on the reservation and saw early on the power education held.

“Education was used to get rid of our language and to strip us of our way of being and knowing, and it was powerful in disrupting a lot of things,” Kulago said. “But we’re still here. We still exist, and we’re still working to revive and strengthen our nations and ways of knowing and languages.

Kulago said she decided to pursue education because she wanted to “center Indigenous knowledge and put value back into the language.” As a professor in the College of Education, she’s also done research on a variety of Indigenous topics, such as teacher education certification, family, school and community relationships.

“The university is a very white institution, so there are specific ways of knowing that are valued,” Kulago said. “The research I do and ideas I share I hope are valued, and so far have been at Penn State, to think about more effective change at the university level, to be a little more inclusive in terms of the students and professors we have here.”

Kulago said being one of the few Native professors at Penn State has made it challenging to find a community, but the few faculty, staff and students found it within each other. She currently serves as the faculty adviser to the Indigenous Student and Ally Association club, which had its first official meeting Oct. 6.

She said change is possible through continued funding for Indigenous populations, seeking Native perspectives through student, faculty and staff outreach, creating programs, reaching out to Indigenous groups in the area and working with communities.

“We’re not just another minority group, and we’re not just a racial group,” Kulago said. “We’re citizens of Indigenous nations that have been here long before the United States, so it’s important to recognize the sovereignty of those nations and stand in solidarity with them.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State students weigh in on returning to the IM Building this semester Many Penn State students have been waiting to take a trip back to the gym as a part of their…